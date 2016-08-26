Home

Search Underway For Two Teens Missing, Feared Drowned

Updated:

A search was underway on Lake Ontario Sunday night for two teenagers missing from Robert Wehle State Park in Henderson and feared drowned.

Portable lights were brought to the scene Sunday evening, and Trooper Jack Keller, public information officer for State Police Troop D, said the search would continue all night.

More>>

Bill Would Help Volunteer Firefighters Pay For Cancer Costs Video included

Updated:

Volunteer firefighters don't have medical coverage if they get cancer, but hat could soon change with a bill to help out volunteers who are exposed to so much smoke and fire. 

More>>

2 Hurt In Car-Motorcycle Collision

Updated:

Two people were flown to a Syracuse hospital Sunday morning after their motorcycle was involved in an accident on Interstate 81 in Watertown. 

More>>

Copenhagen Grads Remember Bonding Experiences Video included

Updated:

It's the final day of graduation weekend and Copenhagen said farewell to its class of 2017. 

More>>

Asbury Pastor Says Farewell To Congregation Video included

Updated:

The Rev. Leon Van Wie has given sermons at Asbury United Methodist Church almost every Sunday for 19 years. Sunday was his final morning service. 

More>>

Behind The Guns Of Fort Drum's Artillery

Updated:

Howitzers firing salutes are a loud part of many Fort Drum ceremonies. It takes a lot to fire those huge weapons. 

More>>

Final Run For Cerroni 5K Video included

Updated:

Sunday was the final run to honor a former Marine captain who died in a snowmobiling accident in 2006. 

More>>

Using A Watertown Playground Becomes More Complicated Video included

Updated:

There are changes coming to Watertown's summer recreation program. Parents now have to to register their kids and make sure they're up to date on shots. 

More>>

State Reminds Boaters To Observe 5 MPH Speed Limit

Updated:

New York’s peak boating season is kicking in and state officials are reminding boaters to observe the 5 mph speed limit while cruising within 600 feet of shore along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River. 

More>>

Wanted: Loon Counters

Updated:

Researchers keeping track of loon populations in the Adirondacks are looking for help from volunteers. 

More>>

2 Wins, 1 Loss In Local Semipro Football Video included

Updated:

It was supposed to be three area semipro football teams on the road, but because of a scheduling conflict, the Carthage Revolution hosted Charlotte at Carthage High School Saturday night. 

More>>

North Country Man on Mission For Waterfalls Video included

Updated:

A retired teacher from the Edwards-Knox school district is on a mission - to find as many north country waterfalls as he can, and get federal recognition for them. This spring, Dave Schryver got a series of falls officially named by the U.S. Board of Geographic Names.  

More>>

At Sackets Central, Triplets Graduate, Look Ahead Video included

Updated:

Amy, Caleb and Riley Nans have been together since, well, before they were born. And Saturday, the Nan family triplets graduated from Sackets Harbor Central School District. Sackets was one of many north country high schools to graduate students this weekend.  

More>>

Saturday's Graduation Last For Fred Hall, Sackets Superintendent Video included

Updated:

Saturday's graduation at Sackets Harbor Central was the final graduation for outgoing school superintendent Fred Hall. Hall announced earlier this year that he's retiring, after 10 years in the top position at Sackets Central.  

More>>

Blast From The Past: 1989 Graduation Party Video included

Updated:

This week on Blast From The Past, we go back 28 years for a graduation party. Click on the picture to watch the story by former 7 News reporter Jim Delosh.

More>>

JRC's Sheltered Workshop Thrives In New Location Video included

Updated:

Sheltered workshops provide jobs for people with developmental disabilities. Many of those shops had to close because of changes ordered by the state. But, the one in Watertown didn't. It simply moved.

More>>

Ogdensburg's Credit Rating Moves To Junk Bond Status Video included

Ogdensburg City Hall Caption Ogdensburg City Hall Caption
Updated:

It's junk. That's the latest on the city of Ogdensburg's credit rating.

More>>

Union Workers In Samaritan System Ratify New Contract

Samaritan sign Caption Samaritan sign Caption
Updated:

Members of Local 1199 of the Service Employees International Union at Watertown's Samaritan Medical Center, Samaritan Keep Home, and Samaritan Summit Village say they have overwhelmingly ratified a new contract.

More>>

State Parks Opening With Smaller Beaches Video included

Updated:

Beaches at state parks in the north country are opening this weekend, but with high water every where, this opening will be far from normal.

More>>

Watertown School District Celebrates Fralick's Career Video included

Updated:

Watertown City School District Superintendent Terry Fralick got a standing ovation at his retirement party Friday afternoon.

More>>

South Lewis Officials Favor Building Elementary School

Updated:

The South Lewis School District is moving forward with a plan to combine its elementary schools.

More>>

Gouverneur Woman Faces Arson Charge

Updated:

A 49 year old Gouverneur woman is accused of setting fire to the porch of an apartment house while tenants were in the building.

More>>

Lewis County's New Manager Takes Over Video included

Updated:

An Adams Center native has returned to the north country to run Lewis County. Friday was the first day Ryan Piche was on his own as Lewis County manager.

More>>

Settlement Talks Underway Between Tony Stewart & Kevin Ward Jr.'s Family

Updated:

According to WSTM-TV, former NASCAR driver Tony Stewart is in federal court in Syracuse for a settlement conference with the family of Kevin Ward Jr. of Port Leyden.

More>>

Amanda Rides! Live From Alexandria Bay Video included

Updated:

Rain isn't stopping bikers from gathering in Alexandria Bay Friday for the Thousand Islands River Run.

More>>

South Lewis Board Votes To Pursue Single-School Option

Updated:

The South Lewis school board voted unanimously Thursday night to put a single-school option up for a vote. 

More>>

Bronx Man, Watertown Woman Arrested In Drug Raid

Updated:

Two people face drug charges after police raided a Watertown home Thursday afternoon.

More>>

Charges Follow Truck-Bike Collision

Cyclist hit bicycle accident Caption Cyclist hit bicycle accident Caption
Updated:

A Lowville man is accused of leaving the scene after he allegedly hit a bicyclist with his truck Thursday afternoon.

More>>

Flooding Victims Learn What State Help Is Available Video included

Updated:

Neighbors of Watertown met with victims of Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River flooding Thursday night to help them connect with help available through the state.

More>>

At 2-0, Red & Black Off To Good Start Video included

Updated:

After an undefeated start, the Watertown Red & Black hit the road for a game at Auburn Saturday night.

More>>

Mother Completes Fishing Pole Drive In Son's Memory

Updated:

A mother of a Morristown Central School senior who died in April reached her goal of giving hundreds of fishing poles to students at her son's school. 

More>>

Watertown Woman Charged In Drowning Death Of Daughter Video included

Updated:

A Watertown woman has been arrested in connection with the drowning death of her one year old daughter.

More>>

Former Fowler Town Judge Going To Prison For Trading Rulings For Sex Video included

Court judge gavel Caption Court judge gavel Caption
Updated:

A former Fowler Town Court justice, who admitted to trading beneficial rulings for sexual favors, is going to prison.

More>>

Murder Suspect Offered Plea Deal

Updated:

Murder suspect Keith Bjork has two weeks to decide whether he'll take a plea bargain.

More>>

NY Democrats Criticize Senate GOP Health Care Bill Video included

Updated:

Senate Republicans have released their version of a replacement for Obamacare and New York Democrats are roundly criticizing the  plan.

More>>

Seaway Traffic Slows As Record Amount Of Water Is Released Video included

Updated:

Although the flooding is improving, shipping on the St. Lawrence Seaway has slowed. It's all the result of a record release of water at Massena.

More>>

Medical Students Learn About Life In Rural Hospitals Video included

Updated:

Larger city medical students are learning what life is like in a rural hospital.

More>>

Behind The Scenes At Carthage's St. James Fair Video included

Updated:

St. James Church in Carthage is holding its fair for the 43rd year. We got a look behind the scenes at what it takes to put on the fair.

More>>

Thursday: Water War of Words Ratchets Up

Seaway ship August 2016 Caption Seaway ship August 2016 Caption
Updated:

The war of words between Governor Cuomo and the group which regulates water levels on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River ratcheted up a notch Thursday. In a letter, Cuomo said the group has to keep releasing high volumes of water from the lake, even if it brings shipping on the St. Lawrence Seaway to a temporary halt.

More>>

Time For A New Clock In Downtown Lowville Video included

Updated:

The time has arrived in Lowville. A new Verdin clock was installed in the village's four corners Thursday morning.

More>>

Jail Inmate Accused Of Having 'Hooch' In Cell

Updated:

A Lewis County jail inmate was allegedly caught with homemade booze in his cell. 

More>>

Mountainfest: A Chance For Military & Community To Mingle Video included

Updated:

Country music singer Trace Adkins drew in big crowds as he took the stage as the main act at Mountainfest on Fort Drum Wednesday.

More>>

"Walk For Cody' Planned For Assault Victim Video included

Updated:

Family and friends of an autistic Watertown man who was assaulted while out for a walk are asking the community help him feel safe again. 

More>>

R&B Kicker Earns Hall Of Fame Slot Video included

Updated:

A longtime Watertown Red & Black place-kicker is being honored this weekend in Ohio. 

More>>

Children's Home Welcomes New Playground Video included

Updated:

A Watertown-based foster care center welcomed a fun addition to its campus on the first day of summer. 

More>>

Accident Victim's Mother Speaks About Daughter's Long Road Ahead Video included

Updated:

The accident left her with many broken bones, but it didn't break her spirit. We're talking about Angel Howard, the girl who was hit by a vehicle last Friday on Route 283 in the town of LeRay.

More>>

Local Debit Cards Replaced After Kmart Data Breach

Updated:

Thousands of debit cards have had to be replaced locally because of a data breach of Kart stores across the country.

More>>

Massena Man Guilty in Child Sex Case

Updated:

A federal court jury began untangling a web of child sexual abuse charges against a Massena man Wednesday. After a trial in Utica, jurors found Stacey LaPorte Junior, 27, guilty of two counts of conspiracy to sexually exploit a child; three counts of sexual exploitation of a child; one count of receiving child pornography.  

More>>

4 Vehicles Involved In Accident On Coffeen Street Overpass

Updated:

Traffic was backed up quite a bit early Wednesday evening after an accident just outside the Watertown city limits.

More>>

Spring 2017 Was One Of Wettest On Record Video included

Updated:

Wednesday is the first day of summer. We look back on a spring like no other.

More>>

Grand Jury Will Hear Case Of Coach Accused Of Choking Player Video included

Updated:

A grand jury will determine what comes next in the case of a high school baseball coach accused of choking out one of his players.

More>>

St. Lawrence County Sees Road Salt Prices Drop Video included

Updated:

Too early to be thinking about winter? Not for some folks, who say they are realizing big savings for taxpayers on road salt.

More>>

Norfolk Paper Company Responds After Worker Is Indicted On Federal Pollution Charges

Updated:

A Norfolk paper company, where an employee faces federal charges for allegedly dumping polluted water into the Raquette River, says it's cooperating with the investigation.

More>>

Family Issues 'Heartbreaking' Plea For Help In Finding Missing Loved One

Updated:

The family calls it "heartbreaking" as they continue to put a call out for help in finding Kenneth McCall.

More>>

'Speed Week' Ends With Nearly 21,000 Tickets Statewide

Updated:

Between the two state police troops that cover the north country, troopers issued more than 3,500 tickets during what they call speed week. 

More>>

Family Wants Answers After Beating Of Autistic Man Video included

Updated:

The family of a 22 year old autistic man wants to find out who attacked him and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help. 

More>>

Looking Back At A Monumental Win Streak Video included

Updated:

Fifty years ago, a basketball team from Belleville started a streak that became the measuring stick for all other winning streaks. 

More>>

Local Businessman Discusses Plans For Trucking Hub, Business Park Video included

Updated:

A local businessman plans to build a regional trucking hub and a business park on 81 acres right next to Interstate 81.

More>>

Federal Pollution Charges Lodged Against Gouverneur Man

Court judge gavel Caption Court judge gavel Caption
Updated:

A 54 year old Gouverneur man faces federal charges for allegedly dumping polluted water into the Raquette River.

More>>

Watertown Police Use Taser On Dog, Arrest Man Accused Of Wielding Machete

Updated:

Watertown police say they were forced to use a taser on a "vicious" dog when they went to question a man accused of using a machete to damage a neighbor's home.

More>>

Watertown Man Gets 7 Years In Prison On Federal Gun Charge

Gavel jail sentencing Caption Gavel jail sentencing Caption
Updated:

A 35 year old Watertown man is going to prison on federal gun charges. Corey Daniels was sentenced in federal court to more than seven years behind bars.

More>>

Money On Its Way To Help Flood Victims Video included

Updated:

It's a big week for north country people waterlogged by the flooding. They'll be able to soon find out how to get money.

More>>

Massena Memorial: Obamacare Repeal Could Cost Hospital Million$ Video included

Updated:

Massena Memorial Hospital is firing a warning shot as Congress debates big changes in America's health care.

More>>

Developer Looks To Revive Old Bonnie Castle Rec Center Video included

Updated:

To revive the old Bonnie Castle Recreation Center near Alexandria Bay, a developer is willing to invest $12 to $20 million.

More>>

New Restaurant Opening In Ogdensburg

Updated:

A new restaurant will be open in Ogdensburg in two weeks. Hot Tamale will be open in the Parkway Plaza on Champlain Street.

More>>

Allegiant Announces New Flights To St. Pete From O'burg

Updated:

Allegiant Air will be offering new nonstop flights to Florida from Ogdensburg starting in the fall. 

More>>

Fort Drum Remembers Its Fallen Soldiers Video included

Updated:

Honoring the fallen. The 10th Mountain Division remembered its soldiers' sacrifices Tuesday.

More>>

Just Face It: Senior Pranks Teacher Dad Video included

Updated:

This week's "Just Face It" video is a senior prank at Watertown High School. Science teacher Tim Castilleja was pranked by his daughter, Anna, a graduating senior.

More>>

Volunteers Prep 700 Pounds Of Sausage For Feast Video included

Updated:

One kitchen, 700 pounds of Italian sausage. Volunteers were getting ready Tuesday for the Mount Carmel Feast in Watertown.

More>>

North County Jobless Rates Hold Steady Or Increase

Updated:

The north country saw its unemployment rates either hold steady or climb slightly over the past year. In addition, the region continues to have some of the highest unemployment rates in New York.

More>>

Massena Memorial Hospital Workers Agree To Contract

Updated:

More than 200 employees at Massena Memorial Hospital have a new contract.

More>>

CSEA & New York Reach Contract Agreement

Updated:

New York state has reached a contract deal with the Civil Service Employees Association.

More>>

Board To Continue High River Outflows

Updated:

The board that controls the flow of water through the dams at Massena decided Monday to maintain flows at their highest levels. 

More>>

Legislature Approves $90M For Flood Relief

State legislature money Caption State legislature money Caption
Updated:

More money is likely on the way for people dealing with flooding.  

More>>

Former Fort Drum Soldier - & NFL Lineman - Gives Back Video included

Updated:

Alejandro Villanueva is an offensive lineman for the Pittsbugh Steelers and a former 10th Mountain Division soldier. He was in the north country Monday to give something back. 

More>>

Watertown Council Approves Medical Building Zone Change

Updated:

A plan to re-develop a medical center in Watertown got the green light from the city council Monday night 

More>>

North Country Sports Hall of Fame Announces Inaugural Class Video included

Updated:

There's a new sports Hall of Fame in the area that has its first induction class lined up -- it covers all sports in a four-county area. 

More>>

IJC Responds To Cuomo's Criticisms Video included

Updated:

The panel that regulates water levels on the St. Lawrence Seaway says the governor was using mislabeled information when he said they "blew it." 

More>>

Should Drug Dealers Be Charged With Homicide If Customer Dies? Video included

Updated:

Should drug dealers face harsher punishments if they sell to someone who then dies from the drugs? There's a bill in Albany aimed at doing just that.

More>>

Feral Cats, Shelter Present Problems For Watertown Neighborhood Video included

Updated:

Feral cats roam one Watertown neighborhood and the community's solution continues to be taken down by the city.

More>>

Search Continues For Missing Lewis County Man Video included

Updated:

Kenneth McCall's friends and family headed into the woods again Monday in hopes of finding him, but it was no easy task.

More>>

Town Loses Another Round in Battle With Former Judge

Court judge gavel Caption Court judge gavel Caption
Updated:

The Town of Turin has once again lost in its battle to force a former town justice to repay thousands of dollars. The latest loss came from the Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department, of state supreme court.   

More>>

A Warm Welcome To 7 News Morning & Noon Anchor Makenzie Piatt

Updated:

Add a little Makenzie to your coffee. As you began your morning Monday, Makenzie Piatt began her career here at 7 News on our morning show with Beth Hall.

More>>

Your Turn: Feedback On Sentencing, Legalized Pot, Gravy Train Costs & More Video included

Updated:

A Philadelphia man was sentenced last week in Jefferson County Court to 17 years in prison for causing the death of his girlfriend's baby. You shared your thoughts on that and other stories in the news.

More>>

Schumer Asks Feds For Help Fighting State's Opioid Problem

Updated:

U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer is calling for federal help in the fight against opioid addiction in New York. 

More>>

Family Continues Search For McCall, Asking for Volunteers Video included

Updated:

Earlier we reported a story about search members saying they found missing Lewis county man Kenneth McCall's pants and pocket knife in the woods near where he went missing. Sunday night, we spoke to his family and they told us they do not believe the items found actually belong to him.

More>>

Utility Work To Close Bellew Avenue 1 Or 2 Evenings

Road_work_wide Caption Road_work_wide Caption
Updated:

Bellew Avenue in Watertown will be closed to through traffic for several hours Monday evening -- and maybe Tuesday evening -- as city crews repair underground utilities. 

More>>

Bridge Lanes Closed in Lewis County

Traffic Advisory Road Closed Caption Traffic Advisory Road Closed Caption
Updated:

Lanes will be closed temporarily on a Lewis County Bridge during overnight hours this week as crews work on the bridge's joints.

More>>

LaFargeville BBQ Continues Fathers' Day Tradition Video included

Updated:

It's a Fathers' Day tradition at the LaFargeville Fire Department.

More>>

Less Use Ahead For WFD Heavy Rescue Truck

Updated:

Come September there's one truck at the Watertown Fire Department you'll see on the road less. 

More>>

Week-Long Study: Hundreds Illegally Pass North Country School Buses Video included

Updated:

Drivers passing stopped school buses has been a concern for north country schools.

More>>

155 Ft. Straight Down - It's 'Over The Edge' Video included

Updated:

Dozens of people spent Saturday rappelling 155 feet down the side of Midtown Towers in Watertown. 

More>>

Update: Fort Drum Gate Re-Opens After Explosives Sweep

Updated:

Fort Drum's main gate re-opened Saturday evening, after being closed most of the day because a K-9 unit detected what appeared to be explosive material inside a vehicle. 

More>>

Saturday: Crossing Guard Killed in Accident ID'ed

Updated:

A crossing guard has died after being struck by a vehicle Friday morning in the village of Clayton.

More>>

Kick Stands Up to Raise Money for Area Man Fighting Cancer Video included

Updated:

A beautiful Saturday in the north country meant kickstands up for the Bill Gould Memorial ride at F.X. Caprara Harley Davidson in Adams Center Saturday morning.

More>>

Caretakers Celebrate Historic Recognition at Lowville Cemetery Video included

Updated:

It's the oldest cemetery in Lowville, and now it's recognized as both a state and national historical site.

More>>

In Clayton, The Dogs Are...Flying Video included

Updated:

Dozens of dogs are flying and splashing along the St. Lawrence Riverfront in Clayton for the annual Seaway Splash.  The competition started Friday, and runs through Sunday.

More>>

Saturday: Time to Go 'Over The Edge' Video included

Updated:

Today's the big day. People will be going 'over the edge' at Midtown Towers in Watertown for a good cause. This is the second year the United Way of Northern New York has sponsored a novel fund-raising effort called "Over The Edge," in which people raise money in exchange for being able to rappel down the side of a building. 

More>>

Don Cole Dies; Owned Bonnie Castle in Alexandria Bay

Updated:

A central New York businessman who had extensive ties to the north country died Friday. Donald E. Cole Sr., was 86.  

More>>

Carthage Area Hospital to Close 'Skilled Nursing Unit' Video included

Updated:

Carthage Area Hospital is closing its skilled nursing unit. The move means 23 people must find a new place to live, and two dozen employees need new jobs. 

More>>

SUV Strikes Girl, Overturns On Route 283 Video included

Updated:

At least one person is injured in an apparent accident between a vehicle and pedestrian in the town of LeRay.

More>>

Blast From The Past: 1991 Tibbets Point Lighthouse Video included

Updated:

This week on "Blast From The Past," we go back to 1991 and the day the town of Cape Vincent took ownership of the Tibbets Point lighthouse.

More>>

Driver Beware: Vehicles Towed From Watertown Parking Lot Video included

Updated:

Driver beware - 200 cars have been towed from a private parking lot in downtown Watertown. We hear from the property owner who says he has had to take matters into his own hands.

More>>

More People Are Using Watertown Airport In 2017 Video included

Updated:

A little more than 15,000 flyers departed or landed at the Watertown International Airport from January through May. This comes as the airport plans to get even more people in the air.

More>>

Bluegrass Music Fills Air In Town Of Lowville

Updated:

A bluegrass festival is happening all weekend at the Maple Ridge Center in the town of Lowville.

More>>

Ogdensburg Faces Tough Budget Choices Video included

Ogdensburg City Hall Caption Ogdensburg City Hall Caption
Updated:

Ogdensburg is once again facing a tough choice - drastically cutting services or a big tax increase.

More>>

Volunteers, Supplies Needed In Search For Missing Man

Updated:

The search for 24 year old Kenneth McCall is in its third day. A search party will go out Friday evening and the family needs people and supplies.

More>>

Carthage Specialty Paper & USW Reach 5-Year Pact Video included

Updated:

Carthage Specialty Paperboard and its United Steel Workers union employees reached agreement Thursday on a five-year deal. 

More>>

Seaway traffic Halted As Ship Goes Aground

Updated:

Vessel traffic on the St. Lawrence Seaway was at a halt Friday afternoon, because of a ship aground in Canadian waters. The "Damia Desgagnes," a new, double-hulled tanker, went aground a little before 11 PM Thursday.  

More>>

Watertown's Hydro Plant Sees More Revenue Thanks To May's Rain

Updated:

It's raining money for the city of Watertown. Power made at its hydro facilities is bought by National Grid.

More>>

3 Animals Test Positive for Rabies In Jefferson County

rabies1 Caption rabies1 Caption
Updated:

Three new cases of rabies have been confirmed in Jefferson County.

More>>

See Our Live Report From Adams Strawberry Fest Video included

Updated:

Summertime means being outdoors, trading in your boots for flip-flops, and lots of fresh fruit. 

More>>

Moesel Named Interim General Brown Superintendent

Updated:

The search continues for a superintendent at General Brown Central School. 

More>>

Uber & Lyft Say They're Recruiting North Country Drivers Video included

Updated:

Ride-sharing companies like Uber and Lyft will be able to start giving rides in upstate New York on June 29, including in the north country 

More>>

Former Plattsburgh QB Now On R&B Roster Video included

Updated:

Harry Rascoe made an impressive debut for the Watertown Red and Black semipro football team last Saturday. 

More>>

Revolution Hope For 2 Straight Wins Video included

Updated:

The Carthage Revolution semipro football team will be at home Saturday night. 

More>>

Semi-Pro Teams Kick Off Football Season Video included

Updated:

The Watertown Red & Black, Carthage Revolution and the North Country Tigers all opened up their NFA seasons Saturday night.

More>>

State Title Game: Potsdam Downed by North Salem 7-3 Video included

Updated:

The Potsdam Sandstoners' postseason run ended Saturday morning with a 7-3 loss to North Salem in the State Class C championship game.

More>>

Heuvelton Loses 1-0 in State Title Pitching Duel Video included

Updated:

One run was all that was needed to decide the Class D State softball title game as Heuvelton lost 1-0 to Deposit Saturday.

More>>

Saturday: 10 North Country Teams Play in State Quarterfinals Video included

Updated:

10 north country high school teams took the field Saturday with hopes of making state final fours.

More>>

7 News Wins Awards For Newscasts, Reporting

Updated:

7 News was honored Saturday night as "best newscast" during the New York State Associated Press Association's annual awards dinner. 

More>>

Saturday's Sports: The Road Trip Video included

Updated:

LaFargeville and Thousand Islands both had good days on the road Saturday, as spring sports playoffs shift into high gear.  

More>>

Athlete of The Week: Andrew Leek Video included

Updated:

Andrew Leek, a golfer from LaFargeville Central School, is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of The Week for May 19.  

More>>

Athlete of The Week: Sydney Roderick Video included

Updated:

Sydney Roderick has bounced back from a serious knee injury to lead South Jefferson's varsity lacrosse team in assists this year. Sydney is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of The Week for May 12.

More>>

Athlete of The Week: Mikeal Teamer Video included

Updated:

Mikeal Teamer is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of The Week for the week of May 5.  

More>>

Craig's To Do List: The Lettermen Extended Interview Video included

Updated:

Our Craig Thornton sits down with musical trio The Lettermen before their show in Watertown Friday.

More>>

Sports: Frontier League Swimming and Wrestling

Updated:

The Frontier League crowned champions in both swimming and wrestling Saturday.

More>>

Athlete of the Week: Courtney Benson Video included

Updated:

Courtney Benson, a volleyball player from Carthage has been an all around talent on the court this season.

More>>

Athlete of The Week: Jackie Piddock Video included

Updated:

Our 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of The Week this week is basketball player Jackie Piddock, who scored 41 points for Immaculate Heart Central in a win over Sackets Harbor, including six 3 point shots. Did we mention Jackie is 12 and in seventh grade? Jackie scored her 41 in the Watertown Savings Bank holiday tournament at Jefferson Community College - and it wasn't a fluke. Against Beaver River, she scored 21 points; against Watertown, 20 points. She's averag...

More>>

Live From The Bay: TI River Run Kicks Off Video included

Updated:

The 11th annual Thousand Islands River Run kicks off in Alexandria Bay Friday.

More>>

Wet, Warm & Muggy Video included

Updated:

There was plenty of rain -- along with thunder and lightning -- overnight and that's expected to continue off and on Friday. 

More>>

Sunshine To Start, Clouds Later Video included

Updated:

The second day of summer will be a little warmer than the first. 

More>>

Cool, But Plenty Of Sun Video included

Updated:

It's the first day of summer and it looks as if it'll be a cool one. 

More>>

Public's Help Sought In Reported Assault On Autistic Man

investigation9 Caption investigation9 Caption
Updated:

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in finding the person who reportedly assaulted an autistic man.

More>>

Girl In Fair Condition After Being Struck By Vehicle

Updated:

A 13 year old Watertown area girl was listed in fair condition Monday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle.

More>>

Some Rain, Some Clouds, Some Sun Video included

Updated:

Rain showers were moving through the north country early Tuesday, but much of the day should be dry. 

More>>

Muggy & Rainy, Then Clear & Sunny Video included

Updated:

After a muggy weekend, Monday starts out muggy, too.

More>>

Strawberry Fest Kicks Off In Adams Video included

Updated:

It's probably one of the sweetest events in the north country -- the strawberry festival in Adams kicks off Friday. 

More>>

Cooler Today, With Off & On Rain Video included

Updated:

It will be rainy on and off all day Friday.

More>>

TV Dinner: Gaucho Steak Video included

TV Dinner 470x265 Caption TV Dinner 470x265 Caption
Updated:

With the first big warm weather holiday of the year upon us, our favorite chef is turning south of the border for a delicious steak recipe. Chef Chris Manning made Argentine gaucho steak with chimichuri sauce Friday morning, aided and abetted by 7 News anchors Les Shockley and Beth Hall 

More>>

  • ObituariesMore>>

  • Daryl L. Monroe, 54, of Massena

    Daryl L. Monroe, 54, of Massena

    Sunday, June 25 2017 4:37 PM EDT2017-06-25 20:37:12 GMT

    MASSENA – Mr. Daryl L. Monroe, 54, of 171 Carey Road, tragically passed away Saturday afternoon, June 24, 2017 at Massena Memorial Hospital from the injuries he sustained following a motorcycle accident.

    MASSENA – Mr. Daryl L. Monroe, 54, of 171 Carey Road, tragically passed away Saturday afternoon, June 24, 2017 at Massena Memorial Hospital from the injuries he sustained following a motorcycle accident.

  • E. Fern Brown, 97, of Watertown

    E. Fern Brown, 97, of Watertown

    Sunday, June 25 2017 4:35 PM EDT2017-06-25 20:35:41 GMT

    E. Fern Brown, Watertown, passed away Sunday, June 25th at the Samaritan Medical Center. She was 97 years old.

    E. Fern Brown, Watertown, passed away Sunday, June 25th at the Samaritan Medical Center. She was 97 years old.

  • Reta E. Armstrong, 91, of Watertown

    Reta E. Armstrong, 91, of Watertown

    Sunday, June 25 2017 4:34 PM EDT2017-06-25 20:34:38 GMT

    Reta E. Armstrong, 91, Watertown passed away on Saturday, June 24th at the Samaritan Keep Home.

    Reta E. Armstrong, 91, Watertown passed away on Saturday, June 24th at the Samaritan Keep Home.

    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Frankly Media and WWNY. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.