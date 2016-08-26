Bill Would Help Volunteer Firefighters Pay For Cancer Costs Sunday, June 25, 2017 8:00 PM EDT Updated: Volunteer firefighters don't have medical coverage if they get cancer, but hat could soon change with a bill to help out volunteers who are exposed to so much smoke and fire. More>>

2 Hurt In Car-Motorcycle Collision Sunday, June 25, 2017 7:59 PM EDT Updated: Two people were flown to a Syracuse hospital Sunday morning after their motorcycle was involved in an accident on Interstate 81 in Watertown. More>>

Copenhagen Grads Remember Bonding Experiences Sunday, June 25, 2017 6:51 PM EDT Updated: It's the final day of graduation weekend and Copenhagen said farewell to its class of 2017. More>>

Asbury Pastor Says Farewell To Congregation Sunday, June 25, 2017 6:17 PM EDT Updated: The Rev. Leon Van Wie has given sermons at Asbury United Methodist Church almost every Sunday for 19 years. Sunday was his final morning service. More>>

Behind The Guns Of Fort Drum's Artillery Sunday, June 25, 2017 6:13 PM EDT Updated: Howitzers firing salutes are a loud part of many Fort Drum ceremonies. It takes a lot to fire those huge weapons. More>>

Final Run For Cerroni 5K Sunday, June 25, 2017 6:10 PM EDT Updated: Sunday was the final run to honor a former Marine captain who died in a snowmobiling accident in 2006. More>>

Using A Watertown Playground Becomes More Complicated Sunday, June 25, 2017 6:03 PM EDT Updated: There are changes coming to Watertown's summer recreation program. Parents now have to to register their kids and make sure they're up to date on shots. More>>

State Reminds Boaters To Observe 5 MPH Speed Limit Sunday, June 25, 2017 12:23 PM EDT Updated: New York’s peak boating season is kicking in and state officials are reminding boaters to observe the 5 mph speed limit while cruising within 600 feet of shore along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River. More>>

Wanted: Loon Counters Sunday, June 25, 2017 12:16 PM EDT Updated: Researchers keeping track of loon populations in the Adirondacks are looking for help from volunteers. More>>

2 Wins, 1 Loss In Local Semipro Football Sunday, June 25, 2017 12:16 PM EDT Updated: It was supposed to be three area semipro football teams on the road, but because of a scheduling conflict, the Carthage Revolution hosted Charlotte at Carthage High School Saturday night. More>>

North Country Man on Mission For Waterfalls Sunday, June 25, 2017 12:16 PM EDT Updated: A retired teacher from the Edwards-Knox school district is on a mission - to find as many north country waterfalls as he can, and get federal recognition for them. This spring, Dave Schryver got a series of falls officially named by the U.S. Board of Geographic Names. More>>

At Sackets Central, Triplets Graduate, Look Ahead Sunday, June 25, 2017 12:16 PM EDT Updated: Amy, Caleb and Riley Nans have been together since, well, before they were born. And Saturday, the Nan family triplets graduated from Sackets Harbor Central School District. Sackets was one of many north country high schools to graduate students this weekend. More>>

Saturday's Graduation Last For Fred Hall, Sackets Superintendent Sunday, June 25, 2017 12:15 PM EDT Updated: Saturday's graduation at Sackets Harbor Central was the final graduation for outgoing school superintendent Fred Hall. Hall announced earlier this year that he's retiring, after 10 years in the top position at Sackets Central. More>>

Blast From The Past: 1989 Graduation Party Friday, June 23, 2017 8:36 PM EDT Updated: This week on Blast From The Past, we go back 28 years for a graduation party. Click on the picture to watch the story by former 7 News reporter Jim Delosh. More>>

JRC's Sheltered Workshop Thrives In New Location Friday, June 23, 2017 4:46 PM EDT Updated: Sheltered workshops provide jobs for people with developmental disabilities. Many of those shops had to close because of changes ordered by the state. But, the one in Watertown didn't. It simply moved. More>>

Union Workers In Samaritan System Ratify New Contract Samaritan sign Caption Friday, June 23, 2017 4:23 PM EDT Updated: Members of Local 1199 of the Service Employees International Union at Watertown's Samaritan Medical Center, Samaritan Keep Home, and Samaritan Summit Village say they have overwhelmingly ratified a new contract. More>>

State Parks Opening With Smaller Beaches Friday, June 23, 2017 4:09 PM EDT Updated: Beaches at state parks in the north country are opening this weekend, but with high water every where, this opening will be far from normal. More>>

Watertown School District Celebrates Fralick's Career Friday, June 23, 2017 3:59 PM EDT Updated: Watertown City School District Superintendent Terry Fralick got a standing ovation at his retirement party Friday afternoon. More>>

South Lewis Officials Favor Building Elementary School Friday, June 23, 2017 3:33 PM EDT Updated: The South Lewis School District is moving forward with a plan to combine its elementary schools. More>>

Gouverneur Woman Faces Arson Charge Friday, June 23, 2017 3:17 PM EDT Updated: A 49 year old Gouverneur woman is accused of setting fire to the porch of an apartment house while tenants were in the building. More>>

Lewis County's New Manager Takes Over Friday, June 23, 2017 3:04 PM EDT Updated: An Adams Center native has returned to the north country to run Lewis County. Friday was the first day Ryan Piche was on his own as Lewis County manager. More>>

Settlement Talks Underway Between Tony Stewart & Kevin Ward Jr.'s Family Friday, June 23, 2017 2:00 PM EDT Updated: According to WSTM-TV, former NASCAR driver Tony Stewart is in federal court in Syracuse for a settlement conference with the family of Kevin Ward Jr. of Port Leyden. More>>

Amanda Rides! Live From Alexandria Bay Friday, June 23, 2017 12:55 PM EDT Updated: Rain isn't stopping bikers from gathering in Alexandria Bay Friday for the Thousand Islands River Run. More>>

South Lewis Board Votes To Pursue Single-School Option Friday, June 23, 2017 10:19 AM EDT Updated: The South Lewis school board voted unanimously Thursday night to put a single-school option up for a vote. More>>

Charges Follow Truck-Bike Collision Cyclist hit bicycle accident Caption Friday, June 23, 2017 7:25 AM EDT Updated: A Lowville man is accused of leaving the scene after he allegedly hit a bicyclist with his truck Thursday afternoon. More>>

Flooding Victims Learn What State Help Is Available Friday, June 23, 2017 7:25 AM EDT Updated: Neighbors of Watertown met with victims of Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River flooding Thursday night to help them connect with help available through the state. More>>

Mother Completes Fishing Pole Drive In Son's Memory Friday, June 23, 2017 6:31 AM EDT Updated: A mother of a Morristown Central School senior who died in April reached her goal of giving hundreds of fishing poles to students at her son's school. More>>

Watertown Woman Charged In Drowning Death Of Daughter Friday, June 23, 2017 5:24 AM EDT Updated: A Watertown woman has been arrested in connection with the drowning death of her one year old daughter. More>>

Murder Suspect Offered Plea Deal Friday, June 23, 2017 5:23 AM EDT Updated: Murder suspect Keith Bjork has two weeks to decide whether he'll take a plea bargain. More>>

NY Democrats Criticize Senate GOP Health Care Bill Friday, June 23, 2017 5:23 AM EDT Updated: Senate Republicans have released their version of a replacement for Obamacare and New York Democrats are roundly criticizing the plan. More>>

Seaway Traffic Slows As Record Amount Of Water Is Released Friday, June 23, 2017 5:23 AM EDT Updated: Although the flooding is improving, shipping on the St. Lawrence Seaway has slowed. It's all the result of a record release of water at Massena. More>>

Medical Students Learn About Life In Rural Hospitals Thursday, June 22, 2017 5:22 PM EDT Updated: Larger city medical students are learning what life is like in a rural hospital. More>>

Behind The Scenes At Carthage's St. James Fair Thursday, June 22, 2017 5:11 PM EDT Updated: St. James Church in Carthage is holding its fair for the 43rd year. We got a look behind the scenes at what it takes to put on the fair. More>>

Thursday: Water War of Words Ratchets Up Seaway ship August 2016 Caption Thursday, June 22, 2017 4:24 PM EDT Updated: The war of words between Governor Cuomo and the group which regulates water levels on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River ratcheted up a notch Thursday. In a letter, Cuomo said the group has to keep releasing high volumes of water from the lake, even if it brings shipping on the St. Lawrence Seaway to a temporary halt. More>>

Time For A New Clock In Downtown Lowville Thursday, June 22, 2017 4:06 PM EDT Updated: The time has arrived in Lowville. A new Verdin clock was installed in the village's four corners Thursday morning. More>>

Mountainfest: A Chance For Military & Community To Mingle Thursday, June 22, 2017 11:50 AM EDT Updated: Country music singer Trace Adkins drew in big crowds as he took the stage as the main act at Mountainfest on Fort Drum Wednesday. More>>

"Walk For Cody' Planned For Assault Victim Thursday, June 22, 2017 11:49 AM EDT Updated: Family and friends of an autistic Watertown man who was assaulted while out for a walk are asking the community help him feel safe again. More>>

Children's Home Welcomes New Playground Thursday, June 22, 2017 11:49 AM EDT Updated: A Watertown-based foster care center welcomed a fun addition to its campus on the first day of summer. More>>

Accident Victim's Mother Speaks About Daughter's Long Road Ahead Thursday, June 22, 2017 11:49 AM EDT Updated: The accident left her with many broken bones, but it didn't break her spirit. We're talking about Angel Howard, the girl who was hit by a vehicle last Friday on Route 283 in the town of LeRay. More>>

Local Debit Cards Replaced After Kmart Data Breach Thursday, June 22, 2017 11:48 AM EDT Updated: Thousands of debit cards have had to be replaced locally because of a data breach of Kart stores across the country. More>>

Massena Man Guilty in Child Sex Case Thursday, June 22, 2017 11:48 AM EDT Updated: A federal court jury began untangling a web of child sexual abuse charges against a Massena man Wednesday. After a trial in Utica, jurors found Stacey LaPorte Junior, 27, guilty of two counts of conspiracy to sexually exploit a child; three counts of sexual exploitation of a child; one count of receiving child pornography. More>>

4 Vehicles Involved In Accident On Coffeen Street Overpass Thursday, June 22, 2017 11:48 AM EDT Updated: Traffic was backed up quite a bit early Wednesday evening after an accident just outside the Watertown city limits. More>>

Spring 2017 Was One Of Wettest On Record Wednesday, June 21, 2017 5:34 PM EDT Updated: Wednesday is the first day of summer. We look back on a spring like no other. More>>

Grand Jury Will Hear Case Of Coach Accused Of Choking Player Wednesday, June 21, 2017 5:17 PM EDT Updated: A grand jury will determine what comes next in the case of a high school baseball coach accused of choking out one of his players. More>>

St. Lawrence County Sees Road Salt Prices Drop Wednesday, June 21, 2017 4:53 PM EDT Updated: Too early to be thinking about winter? Not for some folks, who say they are realizing big savings for taxpayers on road salt. More>>

Norfolk Paper Company Responds After Worker Is Indicted On Federal Pollution Charges Wednesday, June 21, 2017 4:42 PM EDT Updated: A Norfolk paper company, where an employee faces federal charges for allegedly dumping polluted water into the Raquette River, says it's cooperating with the investigation. More>>

'Speed Week' Ends With Nearly 21,000 Tickets Statewide Wednesday, June 21, 2017 12:46 PM EDT Updated: Between the two state police troops that cover the north country, troopers issued more than 3,500 tickets during what they call speed week. More>>

Family Wants Answers After Beating Of Autistic Man Wednesday, June 21, 2017 10:21 AM EDT Updated: The family of a 22 year old autistic man wants to find out who attacked him and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help. More>>

Looking Back At A Monumental Win Streak Wednesday, June 21, 2017 6:33 AM EDT Updated: Fifty years ago, a basketball team from Belleville started a streak that became the measuring stick for all other winning streaks. More>>

Local Businessman Discusses Plans For Trucking Hub, Business Park Tuesday, June 20, 2017 7:24 PM EDT Updated: A local businessman plans to build a regional trucking hub and a business park on 81 acres right next to Interstate 81. More>>

Federal Pollution Charges Lodged Against Gouverneur Man Court judge gavel Caption Tuesday, June 20, 2017 7:24 PM EDT Updated: A 54 year old Gouverneur man faces federal charges for allegedly dumping polluted water into the Raquette River. More>>

Watertown Police Use Taser On Dog, Arrest Man Accused Of Wielding Machete Tuesday, June 20, 2017 7:23 PM EDT Updated: Watertown police say they were forced to use a taser on a "vicious" dog when they went to question a man accused of using a machete to damage a neighbor's home. More>>

Watertown Man Gets 7 Years In Prison On Federal Gun Charge Gavel jail sentencing Caption Tuesday, June 20, 2017 7:23 PM EDT Updated: A 35 year old Watertown man is going to prison on federal gun charges. Corey Daniels was sentenced in federal court to more than seven years behind bars. More>>

Money On Its Way To Help Flood Victims Tuesday, June 20, 2017 7:22 PM EDT Updated: It's a big week for north country people waterlogged by the flooding. They'll be able to soon find out how to get money. More>>

Massena Memorial: Obamacare Repeal Could Cost Hospital Million$ Tuesday, June 20, 2017 7:22 PM EDT Updated: Massena Memorial Hospital is firing a warning shot as Congress debates big changes in America's health care. More>>

Developer Looks To Revive Old Bonnie Castle Rec Center Tuesday, June 20, 2017 7:22 PM EDT Updated: To revive the old Bonnie Castle Recreation Center near Alexandria Bay, a developer is willing to invest $12 to $20 million. More>>

New Restaurant Opening In Ogdensburg Tuesday, June 20, 2017 7:21 PM EDT Updated: A new restaurant will be open in Ogdensburg in two weeks. Hot Tamale will be open in the Parkway Plaza on Champlain Street. More>>

Fort Drum Remembers Its Fallen Soldiers Tuesday, June 20, 2017 7:21 PM EDT Updated: Honoring the fallen. The 10th Mountain Division remembered its soldiers' sacrifices Tuesday. More>>

Just Face It: Senior Pranks Teacher Dad Tuesday, June 20, 2017 7:20 PM EDT Updated: This week's "Just Face It" video is a senior prank at Watertown High School. Science teacher Tim Castilleja was pranked by his daughter, Anna, a graduating senior. More>>

Volunteers Prep 700 Pounds Of Sausage For Feast Tuesday, June 20, 2017 7:19 PM EDT Updated: One kitchen, 700 pounds of Italian sausage. Volunteers were getting ready Tuesday for the Mount Carmel Feast in Watertown. More>>

North County Jobless Rates Hold Steady Or Increase Tuesday, June 20, 2017 5:45 PM EDT Updated: The north country saw its unemployment rates either hold steady or climb slightly over the past year. In addition, the region continues to have some of the highest unemployment rates in New York. More>>

Massena Memorial Hospital Workers Agree To Contract Tuesday, June 20, 2017 5:10 PM EDT Updated: More than 200 employees at Massena Memorial Hospital have a new contract. More>>

CSEA & New York Reach Contract Agreement Tuesday, June 20, 2017 3:24 PM EDT Updated: New York state has reached a contract deal with the Civil Service Employees Association. More>>

Board To Continue High River Outflows Tuesday, June 20, 2017 10:23 AM EDT Updated: The board that controls the flow of water through the dams at Massena decided Monday to maintain flows at their highest levels. More>>

Legislature Approves $90M For Flood Relief State legislature money Caption Tuesday, June 20, 2017 7:35 AM EDT Updated: More money is likely on the way for people dealing with flooding. More>>

Former Fort Drum Soldier - & NFL Lineman - Gives Back Tuesday, June 20, 2017 7:12 AM EDT Updated: Alejandro Villanueva is an offensive lineman for the Pittsbugh Steelers and a former 10th Mountain Division soldier. He was in the north country Monday to give something back. More>>

Watertown Council Approves Medical Building Zone Change Tuesday, June 20, 2017 7:12 AM EDT Updated: A plan to re-develop a medical center in Watertown got the green light from the city council Monday night More>>

North Country Sports Hall of Fame Announces Inaugural Class Tuesday, June 20, 2017 7:09 AM EDT Updated: There's a new sports Hall of Fame in the area that has its first induction class lined up -- it covers all sports in a four-county area. More>>

IJC Responds To Cuomo's Criticisms Tuesday, June 20, 2017 5:29 AM EDT Updated: The panel that regulates water levels on the St. Lawrence Seaway says the governor was using mislabeled information when he said they "blew it." More>>

Should Drug Dealers Be Charged With Homicide If Customer Dies? Tuesday, June 20, 2017 5:29 AM EDT Updated: Should drug dealers face harsher punishments if they sell to someone who then dies from the drugs? There's a bill in Albany aimed at doing just that. More>>

Feral Cats, Shelter Present Problems For Watertown Neighborhood Tuesday, June 20, 2017 5:29 AM EDT Updated: Feral cats roam one Watertown neighborhood and the community's solution continues to be taken down by the city. More>>

Search Continues For Missing Lewis County Man Monday, June 19, 2017 5:10 PM EDT Updated: Kenneth McCall's friends and family headed into the woods again Monday in hopes of finding him, but it was no easy task. More>>

Town Loses Another Round in Battle With Former Judge Court judge gavel Caption Monday, June 19, 2017 3:47 PM EDT Updated: The Town of Turin has once again lost in its battle to force a former town justice to repay thousands of dollars. The latest loss came from the Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department, of state supreme court. More>>

A Warm Welcome To 7 News Morning & Noon Anchor Makenzie Piatt Monday, June 19, 2017 3:37 PM EDT Updated: Add a little Makenzie to your coffee. As you began your morning Monday, Makenzie Piatt began her career here at 7 News on our morning show with Beth Hall. More>>

Your Turn: Feedback On Sentencing, Legalized Pot, Gravy Train Costs & More Monday, June 19, 2017 3:21 PM EDT Updated: A Philadelphia man was sentenced last week in Jefferson County Court to 17 years in prison for causing the death of his girlfriend's baby. You shared your thoughts on that and other stories in the news. More>>

Family Continues Search For McCall, Asking for Volunteers Monday, June 19, 2017 10:18 AM EDT Updated: Earlier we reported a story about search members saying they found missing Lewis county man Kenneth McCall's pants and pocket knife in the woods near where he went missing. Sunday night, we spoke to his family and they told us they do not believe the items found actually belong to him. More>>

Utility Work To Close Bellew Avenue 1 Or 2 Evenings Road_work_wide Caption Monday, June 19, 2017 10:18 AM EDT Updated: Bellew Avenue in Watertown will be closed to through traffic for several hours Monday evening -- and maybe Tuesday evening -- as city crews repair underground utilities. More>>

Bridge Lanes Closed in Lewis County Traffic Advisory Road Closed Caption Monday, June 19, 2017 10:17 AM EDT Updated: Lanes will be closed temporarily on a Lewis County Bridge during overnight hours this week as crews work on the bridge's joints. More>>

Less Use Ahead For WFD Heavy Rescue Truck Monday, June 19, 2017 10:17 AM EDT Updated: Come September there's one truck at the Watertown Fire Department you'll see on the road less. More>>

Update: Fort Drum Gate Re-Opens After Explosives Sweep Monday, June 19, 2017 5:17 AM EDT Updated: Fort Drum's main gate re-opened Saturday evening, after being closed most of the day because a K-9 unit detected what appeared to be explosive material inside a vehicle. More>>

Saturday: Crossing Guard Killed in Accident ID'ed Monday, June 19, 2017 5:16 AM EDT Updated: A crossing guard has died after being struck by a vehicle Friday morning in the village of Clayton. More>>

Kick Stands Up to Raise Money for Area Man Fighting Cancer Monday, June 19, 2017 5:16 AM EDT Updated: A beautiful Saturday in the north country meant kickstands up for the Bill Gould Memorial ride at F.X. Caprara Harley Davidson in Adams Center Saturday morning. More>>

Caretakers Celebrate Historic Recognition at Lowville Cemetery Monday, June 19, 2017 5:16 AM EDT Updated: It's the oldest cemetery in Lowville, and now it's recognized as both a state and national historical site. More>>

In Clayton, The Dogs Are...Flying Saturday, June 17, 2017 8:26 AM EDT Updated: Dozens of dogs are flying and splashing along the St. Lawrence Riverfront in Clayton for the annual Seaway Splash. The competition started Friday, and runs through Sunday. More>>

Saturday: Time to Go 'Over The Edge' Saturday, June 17, 2017 8:14 AM EDT Updated: Today's the big day. People will be going 'over the edge' at Midtown Towers in Watertown for a good cause. This is the second year the United Way of Northern New York has sponsored a novel fund-raising effort called "Over The Edge," in which people raise money in exchange for being able to rappel down the side of a building. More>>

Don Cole Dies; Owned Bonnie Castle in Alexandria Bay Friday, June 16, 2017 10:34 PM EDT Updated: A central New York businessman who had extensive ties to the north country died Friday. Donald E. Cole Sr., was 86. More>>

Carthage Area Hospital to Close 'Skilled Nursing Unit' Friday, June 16, 2017 9:15 PM EDT Updated: Carthage Area Hospital is closing its skilled nursing unit. The move means 23 people must find a new place to live, and two dozen employees need new jobs. More>>

SUV Strikes Girl, Overturns On Route 283 Friday, June 16, 2017 9:07 PM EDT Updated: At least one person is injured in an apparent accident between a vehicle and pedestrian in the town of LeRay. More>>

Blast From The Past: 1991 Tibbets Point Lighthouse Friday, June 16, 2017 6:44 PM EDT Updated: This week on "Blast From The Past," we go back to 1991 and the day the town of Cape Vincent took ownership of the Tibbets Point lighthouse. More>>

Driver Beware: Vehicles Towed From Watertown Parking Lot Friday, June 16, 2017 5:41 PM EDT Updated: Driver beware - 200 cars have been towed from a private parking lot in downtown Watertown. We hear from the property owner who says he has had to take matters into his own hands. More>>

More People Are Using Watertown Airport In 2017 Friday, June 16, 2017 5:26 PM EDT Updated: A little more than 15,000 flyers departed or landed at the Watertown International Airport from January through May. This comes as the airport plans to get even more people in the air. More>>

Bluegrass Music Fills Air In Town Of Lowville Friday, June 16, 2017 4:54 PM EDT Updated: A bluegrass festival is happening all weekend at the Maple Ridge Center in the town of Lowville. More>>

Ogdensburg Faces Tough Budget Choices Ogdensburg City Hall Caption Friday, June 16, 2017 4:47 PM EDT Updated: Ogdensburg is once again facing a tough choice - drastically cutting services or a big tax increase. More>>

Volunteers, Supplies Needed In Search For Missing Man Friday, June 16, 2017 4:06 PM EDT Updated: The search for 24 year old Kenneth McCall is in its third day. A search party will go out Friday evening and the family needs people and supplies. More>>

Carthage Specialty Paper & USW Reach 5-Year Pact Friday, June 16, 2017 3:46 PM EDT Updated: Carthage Specialty Paperboard and its United Steel Workers union employees reached agreement Thursday on a five-year deal. More>>

Seaway traffic Halted As Ship Goes Aground Friday, June 16, 2017 3:42 PM EDT Updated: Vessel traffic on the St. Lawrence Seaway was at a halt Friday afternoon, because of a ship aground in Canadian waters. The "Damia Desgagnes," a new, double-hulled tanker, went aground a little before 11 PM Thursday. More>>

Moesel Named Interim General Brown Superintendent Friday, June 16, 2017 12:33 PM EDT Updated: The search continues for a superintendent at General Brown Central School. More>>

Uber & Lyft Say They're Recruiting North Country Drivers Friday, June 16, 2017 12:33 PM EDT Updated: Ride-sharing companies like Uber and Lyft will be able to start giving rides in upstate New York on June 29, including in the north country More>>

Former Plattsburgh QB Now On R&B Roster Friday, June 16, 2017 12:32 PM EDT Updated: Harry Rascoe made an impressive debut for the Watertown Red and Black semipro football team last Saturday. More>>

Revolution Hope For 2 Straight Wins Friday, June 16, 2017 12:32 PM EDT Updated: The Carthage Revolution semipro football team will be at home Saturday night. More>>

Semi-Pro Teams Kick Off Football Season Sunday, June 11, 2017 1:17 PM EDT Updated: The Watertown Red & Black, Carthage Revolution and the North Country Tigers all opened up their NFA seasons Saturday night. More>>

State Title Game: Potsdam Downed by North Salem 7-3 Saturday, June 10, 2017 7:55 PM EDT Updated: The Potsdam Sandstoners' postseason run ended Saturday morning with a 7-3 loss to North Salem in the State Class C championship game. More>>

Heuvelton Loses 1-0 in State Title Pitching Duel Saturday, June 10, 2017 7:40 PM EDT Updated: One run was all that was needed to decide the Class D State softball title game as Heuvelton lost 1-0 to Deposit Saturday. More>>

Saturday: 10 North Country Teams Play in State Quarterfinals Sunday, June 4, 2017 4:28 PM EDT Updated: 10 north country high school teams took the field Saturday with hopes of making state final fours. More>>

7 News Wins Awards For Newscasts, Reporting Saturday, June 3, 2017 10:21 PM EDT Updated: 7 News was honored Saturday night as "best newscast" during the New York State Associated Press Association's annual awards dinner. More>>

Saturday's Sports: The Road Trip Saturday, May 27, 2017 7:12 PM EDT Updated: LaFargeville and Thousand Islands both had good days on the road Saturday, as spring sports playoffs shift into high gear. More>>

Athlete of The Week: Andrew Leek Friday, May 19, 2017 7:51 PM EDT Updated: Andrew Leek, a golfer from LaFargeville Central School, is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of The Week for May 19. More>>

Athlete of The Week: Sydney Roderick Friday, May 12, 2017 7:57 PM EDT Updated: Sydney Roderick has bounced back from a serious knee injury to lead South Jefferson's varsity lacrosse team in assists this year. Sydney is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of The Week for May 12. More>>

Athlete of The Week: Mikeal Teamer Friday, May 5, 2017 8:19 PM EDT Updated: Mikeal Teamer is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of The Week for the week of May 5. More>>

Craig's To Do List: The Lettermen Extended Interview Saturday, April 22, 2017 12:41 PM EDT Updated: Our Craig Thornton sits down with musical trio The Lettermen before their show in Watertown Friday. More>>

Sports: Frontier League Swimming and Wrestling Saturday, January 28, 2017 11:37 PM EST Updated: The Frontier League crowned champions in both swimming and wrestling Saturday. More>>

Athlete of the Week: Courtney Benson Friday, January 6, 2017 7:39 PM EST Updated: Courtney Benson, a volleyball player from Carthage has been an all around talent on the court this season. More>>

Athlete of The Week: Jackie Piddock Friday, December 30, 2016 10:35 PM EST Updated: Our 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of The Week this week is basketball player Jackie Piddock, who scored 41 points for Immaculate Heart Central in a win over Sackets Harbor, including six 3 point shots. Did we mention Jackie is 12 and in seventh grade? Jackie scored her 41 in the Watertown Savings Bank holiday tournament at Jefferson Community College - and it wasn't a fluke. Against Beaver River, she scored 21 points; against Watertown, 20 points. She's averag... More>>

Wet, Warm & Muggy Friday, June 23, 2017 7:25 AM EDT Updated: There was plenty of rain -- along with thunder and lightning -- overnight and that's expected to continue off and on Friday. More>>

Sunshine To Start, Clouds Later Thursday, June 22, 2017 11:49 AM EDT Updated: The second day of summer will be a little warmer than the first. More>>

Cool, But Plenty Of Sun Wednesday, June 21, 2017 8:36 AM EDT Updated: It's the first day of summer and it looks as if it'll be a cool one. More>>

Public's Help Sought In Reported Assault On Autistic Man investigation9 Caption Wednesday, June 21, 2017 5:49 AM EDT Updated: The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in finding the person who reportedly assaulted an autistic man. More>>

Girl In Fair Condition After Being Struck By Vehicle Tuesday, June 20, 2017 11:36 AM EDT Updated: A 13 year old Watertown area girl was listed in fair condition Monday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle. More>>

Some Rain, Some Clouds, Some Sun Tuesday, June 20, 2017 7:12 AM EDT Updated: Rain showers were moving through the north country early Tuesday, but much of the day should be dry. More>>

Strawberry Fest Kicks Off In Adams Friday, June 16, 2017 12:23 PM EDT Updated: It's probably one of the sweetest events in the north country -- the strawberry festival in Adams kicks off Friday. More>>