Family, community say goodbye to Tyler Christman, who dies after “hero walk”

The family of Tyler Christman took to social media Tuesday to pay tribute to the Carthage junior varsity football player who suffered a serious head injury in a game over the weekend and died Tuesday afternoon.
14-year-old Tyler Christman, a freshman at Carthage High School, was a member of the junior...

Fatal crash
Town of Potsdam crash kills Madrid man

For sale sign at 661 Factory Street in Watertown.
Condemned Watertown rooming house for sale

A group petitioning for a referendum on pot sales in Watertown has put the signatures in the...
What’s next for marijuana shop supporters after petition fails?

In largely symbolic vote, SLC lawmakers oppose government vaccine mandates

Updated: 1 hour ago
By Keith Benman
St. Lawrence County legislators have taken a broad swipe at vaccine mandates – opposing any from the government. It comes less than a week away from the vaccination deadline for health care workers.

Region reports 125 new COVID cases, no additional deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
By 7 News Staff
No new deaths from COVID-19 were reported Tuesday in the tri-county region.

Inmate attack injures 3 officers at Gouverneur prison, union says

Updated: 2 hours ago
By 7 News Staff
An inmate attack sent three officers at the Gouverneur Correctional Facility to the hospital earlier this month. That’s according to the union that represents the officers.

It’s the great pumpkin! Champion woman shares secrets of growing gigantic gourds

Updated: 2 hours ago
By Lexi Bruening
A town of Champion woman has a passion for pumpkins. She has been growing them for 7 years and won first prize at the Gouverneur Pumpkin Festival last year. So what's her secret?

Police warn Massena residents about vehicle thefts, break-ins

Updated: 3 hours ago
By 7 News Staff
Troopers are reminding the public to lock their cars due to a trend of vehicle break-ins and thefts. Thefts of recreational vehicles and trailers have also occurred.

Raceway to host vigil for Tyler Christman

Updated: 6 hours ago
By 7 News Staff
Tyler Christman often raced at Evans Mills Raceway Park and the raceway’s owners consider him part of their community.
Cannabis dispensaries petition tossed

Highlights & scores: football in St. Lawrence County, girls' soccer at South Jeff

7-day forecast
Tuesday AM Weather

Tyler Christman rally

Hochul urges parents to vaccinate their kids

Updated: 7 hours ago
By 7 News Staff
The state is deploying 120 popup sites as part of its effort to vaccinate 12- to 17-year-olds against COVID-19.

Johnson & Johnson says booster dose of its COVID shot prompts strong response

Updated: 8 hours ago
By Associated Press
Johnson & Johnson said in a statement that an extra dose — given either two months or six months after the initial shot — revved up protection. The results haven’t yet been published or vetted by other scientists.

Red lights, red shirts show support for injured Carthage football player

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
It was an outpouring of support at Carthage Park Monday night for Tyler Christman.

Cannabis dispensaries petition tossed

Updated: 11 hours ago
By 7 News Staff
A last-ditch effort to get marijuana dispensaries legalized in the city of Watertown is shot down.

Highlights & scores: football in St. Lawrence County, girls’ soccer at South Jeff

Updated: 10 hours ago
By Mel Busler
It was an unusual Monday night high school football game as Gouverneur visited St. Lawrence Central.

People wear red to show support for injured Carthage football player

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT
By John Pirsos
People from all over the north country are showing their support for Tyler Christman and his family. Tyler is the Carthage football player who suffered a serious brain injury in a football game over the weekend.

‘Light It Up Red’ event to show support for Tyler Christman & family

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT
By 7 News Staff
An event is planned for Monday evening in support of 14-year-old Tyler Christman, the Carthage High School freshman who suffered a serious brain injury during a junior varsity football game.

Tri-county region sees 3 new COVID deaths, 326 infections

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT
By 7 News Staff
Three more people in St. Lawrence County have died from COVID-19 since Public Health issued its most recent report last Friday.

Parishville-Hopkinton moves to all remote learning

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT
|
Parishville-Hopkinton is the first school district in St. Lawrence County to go to all remote learning because of COVID-19. It’s intended to last for one week.

Child dies in agricultural accident

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT
|
A 5-year-old is dead after a farming accident in Lewis County over the weekend.

Machine fire takes toll on Lowville brewery

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
After a machine caught fire, a Lowville brewery is expected to be out of production for at least 2 months.

Water restrictions lifted in Lowville

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 1:01 PM EDT
|
The water supply in Lowville is back where it should be, meaning all restrictions on water use are lifted.

Border crossing restrictions extended through October 21

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:43 PM EDT
|
The U.S. ban on nonessential travel from Canada has been extended another month.

Watertown Catholic parishes to be called Blessed Sacrament

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
A name has been chosen for the parish that links three of Watertown’s four Catholic churches.

‘Every life is worth living,’ says General Beagle after suicides of 3 Fort Drum soldiers

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT
|
Over the weekend, Fort Drum reported that 3 soldiers died of suicide in unrelated incidents.

Your Turn: feedback on help for hospitals, Clayton flag policy & boy’s hair donation

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT
|
Governor Kathy Hochul says she will send help if the state’s vaccination mandate for health care workers leads to staff shortages at hospitals, including the one in Lewis County. You shared your thoughts on that and other stories in the news.

CDC: 46% of children 12 to 17 now fully vaccinated for COVID

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:11 AM EDT
|
About 46% of all 12 to 17-year-olds have gotten the shot, an increase from earlier this month.

No over-the-air Fox28 & MeTV signals Monday afternoon

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:10 AM EDT
|
If your favorite MeTV or Fox28 show is off the air Monday afternoon, we apologize for the inconvenience.

Woman accused of stealing from nursing home

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:05 AM EDT
|
A Massena woman is accused of burglarizing a nursing home she used to work for.

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine works in kids ages 5 to 11

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:08 AM EDT
|
Pfizer said Monday its COVID-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11 and that it will seek U.S. authorization for this age group soon -- a key step toward beginning vaccinations for youngsters.

Hochul announces plan to address school bus driver shortage

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:24 AM EDT
|
New York is taking steps to address a mounting shortage of school bus drivers across the state.

FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
The FBI’s Tampa office said in a tweet that it was serving a search warrant, and local media reported that 23-year-old Brian Laundrie’s parents were seen getting into a police vehicle outside the home. Agents would not comment further.