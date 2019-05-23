About WWNY 7News/WNYF FOX-28/MeTV

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -WWNY-TV started operations in 1954 by the Johnson family, owners of the Watertown Daily Times. In 1979 the Federal Communication Corporation ordered the Johnsons to sell WWNY within five years. The theory was - the owner of the only local newspaper shouldn’t own the only local commercial TV station. After an unsuccessful struggle against the FCC - the Johnsons sold WWNY to United Communications Corp. of Kenosha, Wisconsin who operated the station until 2018.