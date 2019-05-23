About WWNY 7News/WNYF FOX-28/MeTV

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -WWNY-TV started operations in 1954 by the Johnson family, owners of the Watertown Daily Times. In 1979 the Federal Communication Corporation ordered the Johnsons to sell WWNY within five years. The theory was - the owner of the only local newspaper shouldn’t own the only local commercial TV station. After an unsuccessful struggle against the FCC - the Johnsons sold WWNY to United Communications Corp. of Kenosha, Wisconsin who operated the station until 2018.
During that tenure UCC modernized operations and launched a FOX and MeTV affiliate. Awarding winning local newscasts were expanded and often ranked as some of the most watched newscasts in the County.
Today the property is owned by Gray Television who continue to operate the CBS, FOX and MeTV television in the same manner as the Johnsons and United Communications, serving Northern New York and the 1000 Islands region of New York and Southeast Ontario Canada with high quality programming and news.
Some of the most popular Network programming (CBS, FOX & MeTV), entertainment programming, news, and live sports on television are available from our stations.
