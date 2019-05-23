WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The North Country All-Stars program honors area high school students who have excelled and distinguished themselves in Academics, Athletics, Arts, and for the first time in 2019-2020, Career-Tech All Star
In early June WWNY 7News/WNYF FOX-28 hosts a reception honoring the winners in these categories and a $1000 scholarship will be awarded to a student in each discipline, selected by a random draw.
Here is the current air schedule for 2019-2020
All segments appear during news casts then are posted to the website the next day in this section “North Country All-Stars”
Athlete of the Week airs every Friday Night 6pm, 10pm and 11pm news, Starting September 6 for 39 weeks.
Academic All Star, airs Tuesday noon news for 31 weeks, starting November 5.
Arts All Star airs Monday in the 10pm and 11pm for 31 weeks, starting November 4.
Career-Tech airs every other Tuesday, in the 6:30 am section of the Morning news and will air again 10pm Fox News the same Tuesday, featuring a total of 14 students.
If you have any questions e-mail Craig Thornton, Digital Sales Manager/Arts and Entertainment Editor
cthornton@wwnytv.net
