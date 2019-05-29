Contact Us

WWNY/WNYF can be contacted by:
Phone: 315-788-3800
Mail: WWNY/WNYF-TV 120 Arcade St. Watertown, NY 13601
Email:
newsroom@wwnytv.net (comments on news stories, news tips, story ideas, closings & cancellations)
wwny@wwnytv.net (comments on programming, the website, mobile Apps, and technical issues.)
captioningcomplaints@wwnytv.net (Issues or complaints about Closed Captioning)
Click Here to add an event to the Discover NNY Community Calendar
For weekday news tips, or closings and cancellations we highly recommend calling 315-788-3800. On nights and weekends use newsroom@wwnytv.net.