TV Dinner: Country Captain, a lowcountry favorite

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It's a dish that's popular in South Carolina's lowcountry.
Chef Chris Manning makes Country Captain. It's traditionally served with chicken and over rice, but it's really "all about the sauce."
It's simple and goes together easily. You can see for yourself in the video.
Country Captain
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 medium onion, diced
- 2 small green bell peppers (or poblano peppers), diced.
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 tablespoon curry powder
- 2 tablespoons raisins or currants
- 2 small tomatoes, diced
- 1/4 cup chicken broth
- Salt & pepper to taste
Heat olive oil and butter in a 14-inch sauté pan and cook onions and peppers until onions begin to wilt.
Add the rest of the ingredients -- garlic, curry powder, raisins, tomatoes, broth, salt and pepper - and simmer for three or four minutes.
Serve over sautéed or grilled chicken breasts and garnish with toasted sliced almonds.
Options:
- Add two strips of cooked, chopped bacon for a savory flavor.
- Vegetarians can serve the sauce over grilled portabella mushrooms.
