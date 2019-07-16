Grand jury indicts man on assault, strangulation counts

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a 50 year old Harrisville man in connection with an assault on a woman.

Jeffrey Kiggins was arrested last November after being accused of breaking into a town of Watertown home, holding a woman down, and choking her.

The grand jury indicted him on the following counts:

- second-degree burglary

- second-degree strangulation

- second-degree assault (2 counts)

- second-degree reckless endangerment

- third-degree assault

- fourth-degree criminal mischief

Last November, Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies said Kiggins broke down the door at an Ives Street Road Extension home, pushed a woman to the floor and choked her while sitting on top of her.

According to the indictment, Kiggins struck the woman’s head repeatedly against a car door.

Last November, Kiggins was ordered held on $15,000 bail or $30,000 bond. He posted bail and was released.

Copyright 2019 WWNY. All rights reserved.