Closed Captioning or Audio Descriptions on WWNY/WNYF

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -WWNY/WNYF diligently works at providing access to our content to all viewers. One way is to provide captioning or audio descriptions to the hearing impaired. Our Networks and program providers caption their programs and we have systems installed to pass that along. We also, to the extent possible, caption our local content and emergency broadcasts.

At times we have issues with program providers and/or equipment.

To contact us about our closed captioning or audio description service or advise us about captioning or audio description issues, email captioningcomplaints@wwnytv.net. We typically respond within 24-48 hours. If the issue affects your ability to get emergency information we also encourage you to call 315-788-3800.

