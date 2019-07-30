Advertisement

Closed Captioning or Audio Descriptions on WWNY/WNYF

By Gray Media
Updated: Jun. 5, 2019 at 3:46 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -WWNY/WNYF diligently works at providing access to our content to all viewers. One way is to provide captioning or audio descriptions to the hearing impaired. Our Networks and program providers caption their programs and we have systems installed to pass that along. We also, to the extent possible, caption our local content and emergency broadcasts.

At times we have issues with program providers and/or equipment.

To contact us about our closed captioning or audio description service or advise us about captioning or audio description issues, email captioningcomplaints@wwnytv.net. We typically respond within 24-48 hours. If the issue affects your ability to get emergency information we also encourage you to call 315-788-3800.

Copyright 2019 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police shared surveillance images of a red pickup truck, its license plate (New York KJW-4333),...
Thanks to public’s help, Norwood police identify people in stolen lumber investigation
Fatal crash
Cape Vincent man dies after crash in Lewis County
Police Lights
Sandy Creek man shot dead with handgun, troopers say
A Sandy Creek woman faces a murder charge after state police found a man dead in her home.
Man charged with murder in Sandy Creek
Members of Local 1199 Upstate of the Service Employees International Union. protested the job...
As union protests layoffs for billing problems, Ogdensburg hospital cites huge financial losses

Latest News

Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Contact Us
About Us
Rescan Your TV
Rescan Your TV