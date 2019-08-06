Once Upon a Time in Hollywood- Movie Review

The long story (it’s two hours and forty minutes) is centered around has-been Western actor/star Rick Dalton (Leonard Di Caprio) who is relegated to guest stars on such shows as Mannix and FBI. A former star of a popular western television series from nearly a decade ago (think Rawhide, The Rifleman) Rick not only struggles with his relevance and fame, but also his acting ability, which he fears is slipping as he continues to play one note villains. His longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) is his best buddy and relegated caretaker, who does everything from chauffeur him, to fixing his TV antenna. Di Caprio once again proves he is an actor that can do just about anything; his washed up, and insecure star has many layers. Pitt’s character is less interesting, and plays his macho man as expected.