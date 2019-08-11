Dangerous escaped Tenn. inmate Curtis Watson in custody, state DOC tweets

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A west Tennessee prison inmate is back in custody after a days-long manhunt in Lauderdale County.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations tweeted a photo of Curtis Watson in the back of a patrol car.
Authorities released new photos and a new video of a confirmed sighting of Watson Sunday morning.
Pictures out of Henning in West Tennessee show Watson in what appears to be in camp overalls and a hat and carrying a camp backpack.
A timestamp on the photos, taken from a doorbell camera at an area home, show they were taken around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.
Debra Johnson, a Department of Corrections administrator, was found dead in her home Wednesday, on West Tennessee State Prison grounds. Authorities believe Watson killed her.
Watson is charged with sexually assaulting and killing the corrections administrator, then escaping on a tractor.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation held a press conference in Henning with the latest information.
