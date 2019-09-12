2 accused of making meth in Lewis County

PORT LEYDEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two people are being held without bail in the Lewis County Jail for allegedly making meth.
Members of the county Drug Task Force raided a home at 3342 Elm Street in Port Leyden Thursday morning.
Officials said they found a one pot methamphetamine lab, numerous components to make meth, meth oil, meth powder, crystal meth and scales.
Two people living in the home, 39 year old Charles Whitcher and 24 year old Kelsey Perretta, were charged with third-degree unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine and second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Officials said the bust came after a three-month long investigation.
In 2004, Whitcher was convicted of a federal felony for making meth in Jefferson County. Officials said he served a 37-month federal prison sentence.
The task force was assisted by the New York State Police Special Operation Response Team, the Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team and the Troop D Narco Unit, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, and Lewis County Probation Department.
