GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - The spring burial for Heather F. Basford, 36, of Gouverneur who passed away on January 4, 2020 will be 2 p.m. Monday, May 11 at the North Watertown Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home.
Heather F. Basford, 36, of Gouverneur passed away from natural causes on January 4, 2020 at Upstate University where she was surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on July 31, 1983 in Gouverneur, daughter of John Basford Sr. and Donna Dollinger. Heather graduated from Watertown High School in 2001 and following school she held various jobs in the local area and most recently was working at Pro Act Inc. in Gouverneur as a Customer Support Associate.
She is survived by her beloved fiance, Mark Newvine and his five children, her mother, Donna Willix, Watertown, five sisters and three brothers in law, Lisa and John Adair, Watertown, Angela Willix, Erin and Douglas Larrabee, FL, Melissa Gardner, FL, Stacie Basford and Scott Bub, Watertown, a brother, John Basford Jr., two aunts, Christal Basford-Weir and Sylvia Basford-Winchell, many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins.
Her father John Basford Sr., passed away in 2014.
Heather loved to go fishing and camping, she enjoyed doing arts and crafts, cosmetology and spending time with family, friends, her niece Kaylee and her loving dog Chance.
Calling hours will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, January 9th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be held in N. Watertown Cemetery in the spring.
Donations may be made to the Jefferson County SPCA 25056 Water St., Watertown, NY 13601 or to St. Lawrence Valley SPCA 6718 NY-68 Ogdensburg, NY12669.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com
