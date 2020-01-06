The Rainbow Fish - Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia

Marcus Pfister’s “The Rainbow Fish” was the first picture book of its kind to appear on the market, taking best seller lists by storm when it was published in 1992. To date, more than 30 million copies of the various volumes have been sold worldwide. Now celebrating its 25th year of publication, “The Rainbow Fish” is undoubtedly one of the classic titles of children’s literature. This stage adaptation by Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia incorporates innovative puppetry, striking scenic effects and evocative original music in order to bring Pfister’s innovative literature to life for young audiences.