Snowtown Film Festival - Jan 24 and 25

The blizzard of films continues on Saturday with special presentations on documenting the North Country, stop-motion animation and making it in the film industry. We will also screen an 80-minute documentary, ICE PALACE, A LOVE LETTER, which pays tribute to Saranac Lake’s Winter Carnival castle. Live panel discussions with filmmakers, as well as short film blocks will begin at 11a.m. and run throughout the day. The festival will conclude with an award ceremony and presentation of the Grand Prize Award.