Snowtown Film Festival - Jan 24 and 25

The majesty and horror of winter will be on full display at the sixth annual Snowtown Film Festival being held January 24 and 25, 2020 at the Dulles State Office Building in downtown Watertown. Over forty films will be presented over two days including official selections, award winning shorts and submissions from throughout the world.
On Friday, the fan-favorite “Flannel-Casual” Red Carpet Reception kicks-off at 5:30p.m. featuring live music from Phil DuMond and a screening of THE SHINING, the 1980 Stanley Kubrick epic starring Jack Nicholson, adapted from the Stephen King novel. Pass holders will be treated to festive snacks and cash bar from Skewed Brewing.
The blizzard of films continues on Saturday with special presentations on documenting the North Country, stop-motion animation and making it in the film industry. We will also screen an 80-minute documentary, ICE PALACE, A LOVE LETTER, which pays tribute to Saranac Lake’s Winter Carnival castle. Live panel discussions with filmmakers, as well as short film blocks will begin at 11a.m. and run throughout the day. The festival will conclude with an award ceremony and presentation of the Grand Prize Award.
Visit www.snowtownfilmfestival.com for more information on our special presentations and short films. Passes are available now at snowtownfilmfestival.com:
- VIP All Access Weekend Pass - $25 (Red Carpet Reception, Saturday All Access Pass)
- Red Carpet Reception - $15 (Includes Red Carpet Reception and Friday All Access Pass)
- Saturday Day Pass - $12 (Includes Saturday All Access Pass)
A 20% discount is available to active duty soldiers with promo code DRUM and presentation of military ID at box office.
