Women in the Arts - Saint Lawrence County

SLC Arts’ first exhibit of the year, Celebrating Women in the Arts, will open with a reception on Tuesday, January 28th at the SLC Arts Gallery, located in Potsdam Town Hall, 18 Elm St, from 5:30-7 pm. The event is free and open to the public, donations are appreciated. All community members are welcome to attend and encouraged to strike up a conversation with artists featured in the exhibit. A majority of the work on display is for sale.