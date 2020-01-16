Black River Review Submissions for Writers

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
Jefferson Community College (JCC) is accepting submissions from alumni, Jefferson students, faculty and staff for the 2020 edition of the Black River Review. The Black River Review is a journal of poetry, prose and fine arts.
The deadline for volume XXX (30) is February 14, 2020.
Submissions should be original work and categorized as one of the following:
· Poetry: up to 7 poems, not to exceed 50 lines each;
· Fiction: up to 2 short stories, not to exceed 1500 words each;
· Non-fiction: up to 2 essays, not to exceed 1500 words each;
· Plays: up to 2 one-act plays, not to exceed 1500 words each;
· Art work: up to 4 pieces in the original medium (for example- black ink or pencil drawing, laser printed computer graphics);
· Photography: up to 4 black & white digital photographs, minimum 4”x5”, and at least 300 dpi resolution
· Music: melody 16 measures or more in length, digitally printed.
The title of the submission, category of work, author’s name, address, telephone number and a brief biographical note must appear on a separate cover sheet; only the title should appear on the manuscript. Original written work and musical compositions may be submitted by email to: blackriverreview@sunyjefferson.edu; by visit to the English Department, Room 6-202; or mail to:
Jefferson Community College Attention: Christine Pristash 1220 Coffeen Street Watertown, NY 13601
Original art work may be submitted by visit to Room 6-102, Jules Center (Building 6) or mail to:
Jefferson Community College Attention: Lucinda D. Barbour 1220 Coffeen Street Watertown, NY 13601
