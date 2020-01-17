Next Orchestra of Northern New York Concert

Next Orchestra of Northern New York Concert
Orchestra of Northern New York (Source: OONY)
By Craig Thornton | January 17, 2020 at 9:33 AM EST - Updated March 4 at 9:38 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -

Orchestra of Northern New York: Baroque and Beyond

VIVALDI Concerto for Strings (Concerto alla rustica) ZWILICH Concerto Grosso (1985) (Based on Handel’s D Major Violin Sonata) PEASLEE Night Songs (1973) HAYDN Symphony No. 45 in F# Minor (Farewell)

Soloist: John Ellis, Trumpet and Flugelhorn

Our annual Baroque celebration welcomes spring with a beautiful array of music, beyond the high-energy of Vivaldi and Zwilich to the haunting sounds of Peaslee’s Night Songs and Haydn’s masterful Farewell Symphony.

St. Lawrence County:

Saturday, March 21, 2020 7:30 pm

Helen M. Hosmer Concert Hall

SUNY Potsdam Crane School of Music

Potsdam, NY

Jefferson County:

Sunday, March 22, 2020 3:00 pm

First Presbyterian Church

403 Washington St.

Watertown, NY

