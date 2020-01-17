Next Orchestra of Northern New York Concert

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
Orchestra of Northern New York: Baroque and Beyond
VIVALDI Concerto for Strings (Concerto alla rustica) ZWILICH Concerto Grosso (1985) (Based on Handel’s D Major Violin Sonata) PEASLEE Night Songs (1973) HAYDN Symphony No. 45 in F# Minor (Farewell)
Soloist: John Ellis, Trumpet and Flugelhorn
Our annual Baroque celebration welcomes spring with a beautiful array of music, beyond the high-energy of Vivaldi and Zwilich to the haunting sounds of Peaslee’s Night Songs and Haydn’s masterful Farewell Symphony.
St. Lawrence County:
Saturday, March 21, 2020 7:30 pm
Helen M. Hosmer Concert Hall
SUNY Potsdam Crane School of Music
Potsdam, NY
Jefferson County:
Sunday, March 22, 2020 3:00 pm
First Presbyterian Church
403 Washington St.
Watertown, NY
