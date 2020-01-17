Two TV Stars Come to Ogdensburg

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
Michael Tucker and Jill Eikenberry...a married couple in real life and then a married couple on TVs L.A. Law, play one of the best known un-married twosomes in A.R. Gurney's tender, tragi-comic, nuanced examination of shared nostalgia...missed opportunities
Love Letters is a Pulitzer Prize nominated play that centers on just two characters, Melissa Gardner (Jill Eikenberry) and Andrew Makepiece Ladd III (Michael Tucker). Using a unique epistolary form sometimes found in novels, they sit side by side at tables and read their correspondence and share their deep closeness...the hopes, ambitions, dreams, disappointments, victories, and defeats of their complicated friendship.
An Ogdensburg Command Performance Production, one night only, February 12, 2020 7:45 pm at George Hall Auditorium, Ogdensburg Free Academy
“Michael and Jill performing together again makes the story even richer!”
