Military Appreciation Skate at Snowtown USA

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The first weekend of Snowtown USA in Watertown is off to a good start.
Dozens of people laced up their skates for Military Appreciation Skate Sunday. Military members and their families were able to enjoy free ice skating at the Watertown Municipal Arena at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
This was a new event for Snowtown USA, and event organizers say they were more than glad to put this together for the men and women who serve in our community.
“Well we’ve got a lot of stuff going for Snowtown USA, and this year we wanted to include something different for the military and thought this would be a great event. We are glad that so many military families came out and we are happy to have an event for them,”said Scott Weller, Assistant Superintendent of Parks and Recreation.
Weller is a co-chair for Snowtown USA.
Snowtown USA is a way to celebrate everything snow, in an area that has very long winters and the activities don’t stop this weekend.
Next Sunday’s event will be at Thompson Park, and may feature hot air balloon rides if weather cooperates.
