A brisk, but sunny day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It's going to be sunny and cold for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Temperatures started in the single digits above and below zero.
Highs will be in the mid-teens, but even a slight breeze will make it feel much colder. Wind chill values could be around 5 below.
Temperatures drop into the single digits overnight.
It will be breezy and in the mid-20s on Tuesday with a few flurries off and on.
It will be partly sunny and in the 30s on Wednesday and Thursday.
It will be mostly cloudy and around 38 on Friday.
Rain and snow could mix on Saturday. Highs will again be in the upper 30s.
There’s a chance of snow on Sunday. Highs will be in the low 30s.
