Car knocks over utility pole in Monday morning crash

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Crews were called to an accident Monday morning in which a car that struck a utility pole on State Route 3 in Carthage and ended up on its side.
First responders say one person suffered unknown injuries.
A stretch of the highway was closed to traffic and power was shut down while National Grid crews worked to safely remove the pole from the electrical wires it was propped up against.
“When I showed up on scene there was the car just the way it is with the pole dangling there,” Deferiet Fire Chief Troy Babcock said. “Carthage fire was here and Carthage ambulance already had the patient in the ambulance when we got here, so drive carefully on this road -- it’s kind of windy and gets a little icy here.”
It’s not known what caused the accident, but ice may have played a role.
