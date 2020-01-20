China coronavirus claims 4th victim as more screenings added

BEIJING (AP) - Authorities say a fourth person has died in an outbreak of a new coronavirus in China, as more places stepped up medical screening of travelers from the country as it enters its busiest travel period.
The increased control measures followed a sharp rise in the number of infections to more than 200, with epidemiologists still uncertain of its nature and mode of transmission.
Chinese health authorities confirmed that some cases had been transmitted person-to-person, a development that means the illness could spread faster and more widely, particularly at the start of the Lunar New Year travel rush.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.