Crews raze old Perkins building in Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Demolition work has begun on an older brick building in Watertown.
Crews started Monday morning digging into the side what's known as the the former Perkins building on Factory Square, off Factory Street.
The city ordered the property owner to tear it down because of its condition, but it never happened.
So now the city is doing the work and will bill the owner.
This is one of seven demolition projects Watertown Code Enforcement has scheduled for 2020 as the city fights blight.
