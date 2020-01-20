Digital billboard plans for downtown Watertown hit roadblock

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Watertown businessman's idea to put up digital billboards in downtown Watertown have hit a roadblock because the signs line a federal highway system.
Businessman Jake Johnson wants the signs on Court Street and in Public Square, but the route is actually part of the Black River Scenic Byway, which is federally protected from certain changes to outdoor signs.
As you drive into and around Public Square in Watertown, did you know you're driving on the Black River Scenic Byway? Sounds nice, but it comes with regulations, like what you can see along the side of the road.
At issue are billboards on top of a Court Street building owned by Johnson. Johnson wants to replace the 2 signs with digital, LED billboards. City council seems to be ready to follow along, but now another roadblock.
According to the state Department of Transportation, modifications or alterations of the signs would be a violation of the federal Highway Beautification Act, which controls outdoor advertising.
"As soon as I heard that the state had some laws that may regulate this, we quickly reached out to them and I had a good conversation and it seems to me like it's going to be resolvable," said Johnson.
City council members were surprised to hear the state has regulations to what happens with signage in the center of the city. They agree this feels like another hurdle to jump over.
"I think it's unfortunate that there's some additional red tape that we may have to go through, but certainly we are bound by what is and what isn't allowed so if there's federal statutes sitting in our way, we certainly have to pay attention to them," said Jesse Roshia, council member.
"The signs will be beneficial even to the states and municipalities because if they chose to utilize them for messaging or advertising, state parks, you know, Thompson Park. I think that they see the value in these boards just as much as I do so I think it's going to go through quickly and without any problems," said Johnson.
City council is likely to talk about this at Tuesday's meeting.
Meanwhile, Johnson was hoping to have the new billboards up this spring.
