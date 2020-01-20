Dog goes from local shelter to TV’s ‘Puppy Bowl’

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mishka is a local puppy who started at the Jefferson County SPCA. Now, she's making the big time on a network TV show.
Mishka, an energetic 8-month-old Husky from Missouri, found a forever home here at Chaumont Bay Marina.
Owner Mark Morina and his wife, Tara, adopted her from the Jefferson County SPCA.
Not long after, the Morinas learned their dog was hand-picked to star on Animal Planet's 'Puppy Bowl.'
"It was shocking for us. I mean, it's not something you would think of. You know, 'Your dog's gonna go to New York City to be on the Puppy Bowl.' And you're saying, 'Huh,'" said Mark.
The 'Puppy Bowl' is going on 16 years and airs every Super Bowl Sunday. Simply put, it's a football game for dogs. But, all of them are from rescue shelters.
"They actually reached out to us and said, 'We've heard about you. We want you to be a part of this.' So, it makes us feel really good that our small little shelter is being recognized nationally," said SPCA Executive Director Heather Spezzano.
Back in October, Spezzano and Operations Manager Katelynn Drohan took Mishka to New York City for the show's taping.
They introduced her as Belle, her name before adoption.
Mishka doesn't have any real competition experience. The owners had to keep the filming a secret. And, they're not sure of the results yet.
Morina says he and his wife are happy for the SPCA.
"We're excited she's doing it. They're going to get recognition from it, so we're glad for them," he said.
The contest airs on Animal Planet. Mishka could cross the goal line, but until then - she’ll be running in her own backyard.
