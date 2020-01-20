Loron E. Silliman Jr., 82, of Watertown

Mr. Silliman was an avid outdoorsman including, camping, hunting, canoeing and fishing on the Raquette River, and was a steward of property in the Adirondack Park. Mr. Silliman had an artistic side carving soapstone, and designing and constructing whirlygigs. He loved traveling having enjoyed several trips domestically, to Alaska, and throughout Europe. Most of all he was a proud father and grandfather.