MLK Day poll: New York race relations get negative reviews

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - New York residents have a dim view of race relations in the state.
Only 33 percent of New Yorkers think race relations in the state are excellent (5 percent) or good (28 percent) compared to 64 percent who say they are fair (42 percent) or poor (22 percent).
That’s according to a Siena College poll released Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The results are slightly lower that last year's poll, in which 35 percent viewed race relations positively and 62 percent negatively.
Ten years ago, a majority -- 51 percent -- had a positive view of race relations in the state.
“New Yorkers’ views on race relations today are nearly as negative as they have ever been over the last dozen years," pollster Steven Greenberg said. "Since 2008, only 2015 saw New Yorkers more negative about race relations in the state.”
Nearly three-quarters say ethnic minorities in the state experience discrimination and more than three-quarters say religious minorities experience discrimination.
The negative views span a broad spectrum, Greenburg said. At least 60 percent of whites, blacks, Latinos, upstaters, downstaters, liberals, moderates, and conservatives all view race relations negatively.
The poll was conducted January 11 to 16 by phone calls to 814 New York State registered voters. It has an overall margin of error of 4.1 percentage points.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.