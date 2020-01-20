Snowtown USA offers free bowling

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Nothing says winter like bowling.
Families were able to knock down the pins for free at Seaway Lanes Monday as part of Snowtown USA. There were also face painters and a balloon animal maker on hand, giving kids something fun to do on their day off from school.
"This is the committee's way of really giving people something to do in the middle of wintertime because winter can be a really long period of time where we're all stuck inside. So this is a great opportunity for families to come out and enjoy a free game of bowling," said Kraig Everard, Snowtown USA committee member.
"I'm having fun with my family and stuff," said Camryn Rathbun, bowler.
Snowtown USA continues all week and into the weekend.
