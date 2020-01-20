SPCA: Starr, a senior dog

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Starr is a senior dog, but you’d hardly know it.
She's 10 years old, but still has plenty of energy.
Jefferson County SPCA executive director Heather Spezzano says she loves kids and is very well trained.
The SPCA has a program to help low- and middle-income families get their pets spayed and neutered.
It costs $100 for cats and $200 for dogs. For $20 more you can have your pet microchipped.
Surgery days are Tuesday and Wednesday.
You can call the shelter to find out more or you can email vetstaff.jcspca@gmail.com.
For more information on adopting an animal, volunteering, becoming a member, or donating, call the shelter at 315-782-3260.
You can also visit www.jeffersoncountyspca.org or the SPCA’s Facebook page.
