Alexandria brass band hosts fundraiser

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Alexandria Central brass band wants to go to New Orleans for Mardi Gras in April and to do that, they need to raise money.
Band members Sam Felicia and Cristofer Tidd talked about the Price Is Right-style fundraiser during an interview on 7 News This Morning.
The fundraiser is at 7 p.m. on Saturday, February 1 in the school auditorium. 7 News sports director Mel Busler will host.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, and $6 for kids.
You can buy tickets at www.alexandriacentral.org.
