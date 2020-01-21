Arthur W. Rosecrans, 92, of Watertown

Arthur was born August 30, 1927 in Brooklyn, New York, son of Alphonse E. and Marjorie J. McKinnon Rosecrans. He graduated from Wellington C. Mepham High School in Bellmore, New York on June 24, 1945 and from Hofstra University, Long Island, New York on June 11, 1950 with a Bachelor’s of Art degree. Immediately after graduating from high school, he joined the Merchant Marine Academy and served on ships as a fireman until September 7, 1945. Arthur also served with the United States Marines and was honorably discharged on April 21, 1947. After his service he built houses on Long Island.