Arthur W. Rosecrans, 92, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Arthur W. Rosecrans of 1200 Jewell Drive, #404, Watertown, New York passed away January 11, 2020.
Arthur was born August 30, 1927 in Brooklyn, New York, son of Alphonse E. and Marjorie J. McKinnon Rosecrans. He graduated from Wellington C. Mepham High School in Bellmore, New York on June 24, 1945 and from Hofstra University, Long Island, New York on June 11, 1950 with a Bachelor’s of Art degree. Immediately after graduating from high school, he joined the Merchant Marine Academy and served on ships as a fireman until September 7, 1945. Arthur also served with the United States Marines and was honorably discharged on April 21, 1947. After his service he built houses on Long Island.
Arthur then became a salesman and vice-president for GHI (Group Health Insurance) for thirty-seven years, retiring in 1992. He was a member of the Watertown Golf Club, the Port Charlotte Golf Club and was a 3rd degree life member of the Knights of Columbus in Syracuse, New York.
Arthur enjoyed traveling and after retirement, he and his wife, Betty spent six months of the year in their Florida home. They enjoyed going on cruises, playing golf and spending time with their family.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Mary E. “Betty” Rosecrans of Watertown, three children, Edward A. (Sandra) Rosecrans, Syracuse, NY, James E. Rosecrans, Syracuse, NY, William A. (Cindy Galante) Rosecrans, Syracuse, NY, seven step children, F. Eric (Pauline) Constance, Sackets Harbor, NY, Jon P. (Karen) Constance, Sackets Harbor, NY, Jeanne E. Constance, Watertown, NY, Jerry J. (Dee) Constance, Rockford, IL, Julie A. (Michael) Waterman, Canastota, NY, James C. (Emma) Constance, Houston, TX, Jeffrey C. (Eva Vest) Constance, Evans Mills, NY, thirteen grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and a sister-in-law, Heidi Rosecrans.
He was predeceased by his parents, his brother, James and his first wife, Nancy Rosecrans.
A graveside service is planned for May 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Brookside Cemetery, Watertown, New York. A celebration of life and luncheon will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Northern New York Community Foundation, 131 Washington Street, Watertown, New York 13601 in Arthur’s honor.
Condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com
