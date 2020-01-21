Arts All-Star: Cristofer Tidd

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - For Cristofer Tidd, music is a stress reliever, "a big stress reliever for me and I just love seeing how much joy it brings people."
The talented musician from Alexandria Central is the 7 News Arts All-Star for January 20, 2020.
He says he will sometimes practice for hours a day when he's learning a new piece, "and sometimes I just pick up my saxophone, put a disk in, and just play along to tracks just for fun."
His dream job would be as a saxophone instructor at a high-ranked university.
Watch the video to listen to him perform and to learn more about him.
