Arts All-Star: Cristofer Tidd
January 21, 2020 at 7:53 AM EST - Updated January 21 at 7:53 AM

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - For Cristofer Tidd, music is a stress reliever, "a big stress reliever for me and I just love seeing how much joy it brings people."

The talented musician from Alexandria Central is the 7 News Arts All-Star for January 20, 2020.

He says he will sometimes practice for hours a day when he's learning a new piece, "and sometimes I just pick up my saxophone, put a disk in, and just play along to tracks just for fun."

His dream job would be as a saxophone instructor at a high-ranked university.

