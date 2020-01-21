Chamber hosts annual economic forecast

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It's a look ahead into the north country's economy in 2020.
The Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual economic forecast later this month.
Director of Events Kayla Perry talked about it on 7 News This Morning. You can watch her interview in the video.
It's from 8 to 9:30 a.m. on Friday, January 31 at the Ramada by Wyndham in Watertown.
You can find out more and sign up at www.watertownny.com.
The event is sponsored by the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency and the Development Authority of the North Country.
