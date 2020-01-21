CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Donald J. Tracy, 65, of Canton, died peacefully in the comfort of his home, on Sunday, January 19, 2020 where he was surrounded by his loving family after a courageous and hard-fought battle with cancer.
Don was born on December 20, 1954 in Malone, and was raised by James and Gertrude (McCabe) Johnston. He graduated from Chateaugay Central School and earned an Associates Degree from Canton ATC. On February 4, 1978; Don was united in marriage to Bonnie Bova. Together they raised four amazing children, Jason, Natasha, Danielle and Megan.
Don was a technician for Eastern AI; retired from NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision; he owned and operated The Quest Firm as a private investigator and he owned and managed numerous rental properties.
Don was a 36 year member of the Canton Volunteer Fire Department and former AEMT-CC with the Canton Rescue Squad. He enjoyed hunting, hiking, and spending time at camp. However, his most cherished time was spent in the company of family, especially with his 10 grandchildren.
Don is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Bonnie of Canton; their four children, Jason (Katherine) Tracy of Manassas, VA; Natasha (Christopher) Deet of Penfield, NY; Danielle (Tyler) Janisewski of Buckeye, AZ and Meg (Michael) Reddick of Gouverneur, NY; and 10 grandchildren; Keagan, Liam, Quinn, Brody, Kalyn, Colin, Parker, Emma Lou, Peyton and Colton.
Also surviving are his 11 siblings; Ann, Bonnie, James Jr., Robert, Daniel, Jane, David, Kelly, William, Gloria and Dale, as well as many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Calling hours for Don will be held at the O’Leary Funeral Home, on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm and from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. The funeral will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 11:00 am at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Court Street in Canton with Father Raymond Moreau and Deacon Jim Snell.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Canton Volunteer Fire Department, 77 Riverside Drive; Canton, New York 13617 or online at www.cantonfirerescue.com. Memories and condolences may be shared with Bonnie and family online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Donald J. Tracy are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.
