Evalyn R. Marsiglio, 83, of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Evalyn R. Marsiglio, 83, passed away at home on January 18, 2020 under the loving care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County.
Evalyn was born on May, 15, 1936 in Export, Pennsylvania, a daughter to the late Clarence and Florence (Lape) Klingensmith. She also attended school in Export, PA.
On September 28, 1953, Evalyn married William G. Marsiglio. Their marriage ended in divorce.
Evalyn loved to bake cookies and spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Susan (Ron) Cook, Ravenna, MI; William (Cheryl) Marsiglio II, Church Road, VA; Carol (Ron) Lauff, Philadelphia, NY; 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 1 great- great-grandchild.
Evalyn is predeceased by her two daughters, Victoria Marsiglio, Doris Artman, her siblings, Deane Klingensmith, Dorothy Boyd, Clarence Klingensmith, Alfred Klingensmith, William Klingensmith, and Everett Klingensmith.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Evalyn’s name to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.
Arrangements are entrusted to Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage, NY 13619.
Condolences may be made online to www.lundyfuneralhome.com
