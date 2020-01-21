Fire damages unoccupied Henderson home

HENDERSON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Several departments battled a fire at an unoccupied home in the town of Henderson Monday night.
Fire officials say when they arrived at the home on County Route 152 there was heavy fire in the back of the building.
Although no one was living there, officials say there were many items stored in the home that made it hard to fight the fire.
"It's difficult tonight due to the cold temperature, but it's also difficult because there are a lot of contents within the building," Jefferson County fire coordinator Joe Simpson said. "Attempts to get in and make an interior attack were unsuccessful. The mode of attack changed to defensive operations."
No one was hurt. The cause is under investigation.
