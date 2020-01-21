Grammy Awards Update

(8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on CBS All Access. “An activist, entrepreneur and rapper, Nipsey Hussle had a lasting impact on not just his community, but also the culture at large,” said Ken Ehrlich, GRAMMY Awards executive producer. “There is no denying the influence he had, and his legacy will be felt for generations to come. We are honored to bring together this amazing group of artists to celebrate Nipsey’s life and pay tribute to his many contributions to music. It’s sure to be a memorable performance.” The late Nipsey Hussle is nominated posthumously for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song (“Racks In The Middle”), and Best Rap/Sung Performance (“Higher”). Fourteen-time GRAMMY winner Kirk Franklin is nominated for Best Gospel Performance/Song (“Love Theory”) and Best Gospel Album (Long Live Love). DJ Khaled is nominated for Best Rap/Sung Performance (“Higher”). Ten-time GRAMMY winner John Legend is currently nominated for Best Rap/Sung Performance (“Higher”) and Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album (A Legendary Christmas). First-time GRAMMY nominee Meek Mill is nominated for Best Rap Album (Championships). First-time GRAMMY nominee Roddy Ricch is nominated for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song (“Racks In The Middle”) and Best Rap/Sung Performance (“Ballin”).