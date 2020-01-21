‘Healthy Kitchen, Healthy Living’ classes offered

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - It's a series of classes to help people learn how to eliminate any roadblocks they have to eating healthy.
Dr. Joseph Wetterhahn was on 7 News This Morning to talk about the "Healthy Kitchen, Healthy Lives" cooking class.
Watch the video for his interview.
There will be nine classes starting Wednesday, January 22. Classes are about every two weeks.
They're from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Samaritan Family Health Center in Adams.
Classes are free to all Samaritan Family Health Center patients.
To register, call 315-232-4400.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.