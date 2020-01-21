Highlights & scores: girls’ hockey & boys’ hoops

FORT COVINGTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Salmon River hosted Potsdam for the regular-season championship in girls' Northern Athletic Conference hockey.
It was scoreless in the middle period when Emma Gibson carried the puck into the Potsdam zone. Gowie Whyte tucked the puck off the goalie pads and into the net.
Score: 1-0 Shamrocks.
Four minutes later, it was a two-on-one for Salmon River. Emma Ransom's shot pops high in the air and bounces into net -- 2-0 Shamrocks.
Anna Nelson scored for Potsdam in the third period, but Salmon River held on for a 2-1 win to capture the NAC girls' hockey regular-season title.
Madrid-Waddington traveled to Brushton-Moira for a boys' NAC basketball contest.
Trent Lashua scored on his own put-back. The Jackets took an early 9-0 lead.
Justin Kennedy passed to Logan Bassett for the three-pointer, putting the Panthers on the board.
Brennan Harmer on the give-and-go for 2.
Kennedy sunk the acrobatic scoop shot, putting the Panthers within 3.
Drew Harmer had the rebound from the paint.
Bassett passed to Wayne Palmer, who drained the 3.
Then it was Bassett with an NBA-distance, 3-point buzzer-beater.
Final score: Madrid-Waddington 77, Brushton-Moira 70.
Monday’s local scores
Boys’ high school basketball
Madrid-Waddington 77, Brushton-Moira 70
Harrisville 86, Hammond 54
Ausable Valley 73, Lisbon 45
Girls’ high school basketball
Malone, Hammond -- postponed
St. Regis Falls 42, Colton-Pierrepont 33
Harrisville, Edwards-Knox -- postponed
Madrid-Waddington 60, Immaculate Heart 35
Boys’ high school hockey
Fulton 5, Immaculate Heart 0
Girls’ high school hockey
Clinton 5, Canton 2
Salmon River 2, Potsdam 1
High school volleyball
Watertown 3, Whitesboro1
