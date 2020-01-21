Meth manufacturer could avoid prison

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jaret Langstaff can still avoid prison for making meth. The 42 year old Ogdensburg man was sentenced to five years probation in July, instead of prison time.
Langstaff violated his probation by going outside the county to visit a woman named Amanda Fleegle. She had twice been arrested with Langstaff last winter on meth-making charges.
Despite the probation violations, Langstaff in September again cut a deal for five years probation.
Tuesday he learned in court the actual sentencing on that plea will not take place until he completes drug rehabilitation.
