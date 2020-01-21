Morley business owner vows to rebuild after fire

MORLEY, N.Y. (WWNY) - The owner of a Morley business is vowing to rebuild after a devastating fire.
Five fire departments responded Monday night to The Shop on County Route 14. When they got there, the second floor was in flames.
It took 20 minutes to bring the flames under control.
The woodworking shop upstairs was destroyed, but the first floor auto repair business may be salvageable.
Owner James Straight had just sat down to dinner at his house next door when the blaze broke out.
"I'm gonna rebuild, possibly take out the second floor, put a roof on, maybe extend the back shop out a little bit and just rebuild and replace the tools I need to replace – and go back at it again," he said.
Morley Fire Chief Michael Perkins said the blaze started as a chimney fire.
