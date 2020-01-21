22nd Annual Valentine’s Day Dessert Theater and Silent Auction

Friday, February 7 at 7:00 pm (Source: instagram)
By Craig Thornton | January 21, 2020 at 8:40 AM EST - Updated January 21 at 8:48 AM

22nd Annual

Valentine’s Day

Dessert Theater & Silent Auction

Friday, February 7th, 2020

doors open at 6:15pm, performance at 7:00pm

Featuring:

Thousand Islands High School

Select Vocal Ensemble

And a live pit orchestra

Produced & Directed by:

Kathryn Ingerson

Choreographed by:

Members of the Select Vocal Ensemble

Desserts by local pastry chefs

featuring Mel Busler as emcee

All Proceeds Benefit the Select Vocal Ensemble’s trip to Montreal

Tickets available from Select Vocal Ensemble members or by contacting

Kathryn Ingerson 686-5594, x5619

or ingersonk@ticsd.org

Ticket Prices are $10.00 ea

