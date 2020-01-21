22nd Annual Valentine’s Day Dessert Theater and Silent Auction

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
22nd Annual
Valentine’s Day
Dessert Theater & Silent Auction
Friday, February 7th, 2020
doors open at 6:15pm, performance at 7:00pm
Featuring:
Thousand Islands High School
Select Vocal Ensemble
And a live pit orchestra
Produced & Directed by:
Kathryn Ingerson
Choreographed by:
Members of the Select Vocal Ensemble
Desserts by local pastry chefs
featuring Mel Busler as emcee
All Proceeds Benefit the Select Vocal Ensemble’s trip to Montreal
Tickets available from Select Vocal Ensemble members or by contacting
Kathryn Ingerson 686-5594, x5619
Ticket Prices are $10.00 ea
