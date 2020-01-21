New Redemption Center Open in Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A new business in Watertown has a new way of doing business.
“Makes Cents Redemption Center” is now open. The center uses an automatic counting machine, so bottles and cans aren’t sorted by hand.
“It’s good for the community because they wont have to spend half of their day bringing their redemption back,” Makes Cents Co-Owner Bill Huchzermeier said. “They can be in and out quickly, and get an accurate count, and get all their redemption (money) back.”
The business is located at 904 Leray Street.
