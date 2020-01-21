Police: Mother says she killed 3 kids found in Phoenix home

PHOENIX (AP) - Authorities say a Phoenix woman has been arrested on suspicion of killing her three children.
A 7-month-old girl, 2-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy were found dead inside the family’s home Monday.
Police said Tuesday that the 22-year-old mother admitted to harming her three children and has been booked into jail.
Police say there was no obvious trauma to the children and that it’s too early to determine how they died.
A relative who lives at the house called police, who administered CPR. Fire officials also provided first aid, but the children were pronounced dead.
