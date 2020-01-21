Porgy and Bess Metropolitan Opera

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
Live in HD with two encore performances
Gershwins’ modern American masterpiece has its first Met performances in almost three decades, starring bass-baritone Eric Owens and soprano Angel Blue in the title roles. Director James Robinson’s stylish production transports audiences to Catfish Row, a setting vibrant with the music, dancing, emotion, and heartbreak of its inhabitants.
Music: George Gershwin, Dubose and Dorothy Heyward, and Ira Gershwin Language: English with English subtitles
A Fathom Event at Regal Cinema at Salmon Run Mall, Live Saturday February 1 12:55 pm
