Porgy and Bess Metropolitan Opera

By Craig Thornton | January 21, 2020 at 4:45 PM EST - Updated January 21 at 4:45 PM

Live in HD with two encore performances

Gershwins’ modern American masterpiece has its first Met performances in almost three decades, starring bass-baritone Eric Owens and soprano Angel Blue in the title roles. Director James Robinson’s stylish production transports audiences to Catfish Row, a setting vibrant with the music, dancing, emotion, and heartbreak of its inhabitants.

Music: George Gershwin, Dubose and Dorothy Heyward, and Ira Gershwin Language: English with English subtitles

A Fathom Event at Regal Cinema at Salmon Run Mall, Live Saturday February 1 12:55 pm

Encores on February 5 Wednesday, 1:00 PM and 6:30 pm

and Saturday, February Saturday, 12:55 pm

