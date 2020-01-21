Stefanik named to president’s impeachment defense team

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - North country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has been named to help defend President Donald Trump from being removed from office.
The announcement came Monday night, on the eve of the start of the president's impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate.
That trial is set to begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
“I am honored to be named by President Trump as a member of his Impeachment Defense Team,” Stefanik said in a release. “I am proud to stand up for the Constitution, my constituents in New York’s 21st District, and the American people’s vote.”
During impeachment hearings in the House of Representatives, Stefanik arose as one of Trump's staunchest defenders.
Most of the hearings were held by the House Intelligence Committee, on which she sits as a member of the minority Republican Party.
Trump was impeached by the House in November, in an almost strictly party-line vote.
Also named to the defense team Monday night were Congresswoman Debbie Lesko and congressmen Doug Collins, Mike Johnson, Jim Jordan, Mark Meadows, John Ratcliffe, and Lee Zeldin.
In a statement, administration officials said those members of Congress have provided guidance to the White House throughout the impeachment proceedings.
Stefanik was named honorary chair of Trump’s reelection campaign in New York state earlier this month.
