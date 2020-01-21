Temperatures climb, but it will still feel cold

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Tuesday started below zero in most spots and it's going to feel that way from time to time throughout the day.
Highs will reach the mid-20s, but the breeze will make it feel as if it's much colder -- double digits below zero in some cases.
Clouds move in during the afternoon and some places -- mostly the Tug Hill -- will see a few flurries into the evening and overnight. The snow isn't likely to amount to more than a dusting to an inch.
Skies will be partly sunny Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Highs will be in the 30s all three days.
It will be in the 30s for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, too.
Snow will mix with rain on Saturday, snow is likely Sunday, and there’s a chance of snow on Monday.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.