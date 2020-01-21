LIVE: Trump impeachment: McConnell abruptly eases impeachment limits

WASHINGTON (AP) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell abruptly changed his proposed rules for President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial after senators objected.
He is now offering three days, rather than two, for opening arguments from each side.
Democrats objected strongly to rules proposed by the Republican leader for compressed arguments and a speedy trial.
Chief Justice John Roberts gaveled in the session.
Democrats warned that the rules package could force midnight sessions that would keep most Americans in the dark.
Trump said anew that the whole thing was a hoax, and he said he was sure it would “work out fine.”
Trump’s impeachment trial quickly burst into a partisan fight Tuesday as proceedings began unfolding at the Capitol.
“The president is accused of coercing a foreign power to interfere in our elections to help himself,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. “It’s the job of the Senate to determine if these very serious charges are true. The very least we can do is examine the facts, review the documents, hear the witnesses, try the case.”
Even before Roberts gaveled in the session, Democrats warned that the rules package from Trump’s ally, McConnell, could force midnight sessions that would keep most Americans in the dark and create a sham proceeding.
“There are good reasons why 100 out of 100 senators agreed two decades ago to cross these bridges when we came to them,” McConnell said. “That is what we will do this time as well. Fair is fair. The process was good enough for President Clinton, and history dictates it ought to be good enough for this president as well.”
On the eve of the trial, McConnell proposed a condensed, two-day calendar for each side’s opening arguments. The rules package will be one of the first orders of business when senators convene about midday Tuesday.
Trump’s lawyers are seeking swift acquittal, but Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer calls McConnell’s plan “a national disgrace.”
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday that McConnell’s plan “for a dark of night impeachment trial confirms what the American people have seen since Day One: the Senate GOP Leader has chosen a cover-up for the President, rather than honor his oath to the Constitution."
Legal filings to the Senate have laid out the arguments that will be made in the trial, where Trump faces allegations of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Democrats and Republicans disagree on whether the president’s conduct amounts to an impeachable offense and whether the allegations are sufficient to prove he is guilty.
Democrats say Trump abused his power by urging the Ukrainian president to announce an investigation into political rival Joe Biden while withholding military aid to the country. Trump’s lawyers contend there’s no evidence beyond hearsay that the president conditioned the release of aid on Ukraine agreeing to an investigation.
When the trial begins in earnest, Trump will be attending a global leaders conference in Davos, Switzerland. The president’s participation in the annual summit will test his ability to balance his anger over being impeached with a desire to project leadership on the world stage.
