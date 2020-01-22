Barbara Ellen Vann, 75, of Belleville

BELLEVILE, N.Y. (WWNY) - The funeral for Barbara Ellen Vann will be 5 pm on Saturday January 25th at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 3 pm -5 pm at the funeral home. A spring burial will take place in Woodside Cemetery.
Mrs. Vann, 75, of State Rt 289, Belleville passed away Wednesday, January 22nd at her home.
She was born April 6, 1944 in Adams, NY, a daughter to Bernard and Doris Adams Sampson. Barbara married Eric E. Vann, Jr., on June 11, 1961 at the home of the Rev. Miles Hutchinson in Belleville. They had lived in Belleville since their marriage. Eric passed away April 14, 2010.
She worked as a tax preparer for H&R Block in Adams until she opened her own business in Belleville.
She is survived by her children, James Vann, Belleville; Connie (Paul) Passage, Belleville; David Vann, Adams; Todd (Lisa Williamson) Vann, Clyde, NY; Brian (Christi) Vann, Ohio; 24 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, a brother Bernard (Terry) Sampson and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and husband she was predeceased by 2 brothers, Jimmy and Richard Sampson, sister, Peggy Wood, step-mother Elva Stinson, step-brother, Jerry Leepy and 2 great-grandchildren, Marcus and Cyrus.
Barbara enjoyed camping, crafting, bowling, reading, playing slot machines and line dancing.
Donations can be made in Barbara’s memory to the American Cancer Society, 6725 Lyons St., East Syracuse, NY 13057
Condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com
