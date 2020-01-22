Cannoneers hope to get their bounce back in time for postseason

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - With the postseason approaching, the Jefferson Community College men's team is hoping to get back on a basketball roll.
The Cannoneers are currently 10-6 on the season, including an eight-game winning streak last semester.
But they've lost the last two games, which has coach Joe Vaadi a little concerned.
He says it’s been like the tale of two semesters.
“In the first semester we got off to a great start, had that eight-game winning streak and then this semester, we’re doing okay, we’re not doing great,” he said. “We’re not where we want to be yet, but I expect us to get there eventually.”
There's more from the coach in the video, plus comments from players Isiah Murphy, Joshua Newman, and Jacob Hess.
JCC visits Broome Community College on Saturday.
